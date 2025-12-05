Best bathhouses in Tashkent: 7 places for rest and recovery

If you are looking for the best bathhouses in Tashkent where you can steam, relax, and reset, save our list.

Traditional Slavic bathhouses with an excellent steam room and fragrant bath brooms — perfect for resting and recharging both soul and body.





Veniki, @spa.veniki

A wood-fired bathhouse where you can relax with friends and family. In addition, Veniki offers guests signature steaming programs from professional masters of this craft.





Authentic Russian bathhouses in Tashkent with unique stoves. There are public halls as well as VIP cabins. The complex also offers pools with water of different temperatures.





A family bath complex with signature steaming programs in the capital. Here you can immerse yourself in an herbal cauldron and also take beneficial hot and cold baths.





A complex with cozy cottages and wood-fired Russian bathhouses. After steaming, you can refresh yourself in the open-air pool or enjoy SPA treatments.





A wellness complex in Tashkent where you can visit saunas, a hammam, and a pool, as well as try broom steaming, various wraps, and peelings.





A modern, stylish complex with saunas, a hammam, a pool, and unique SPA rituals.