Best bathhouses in Tashkent: 7 places for rest and recovery
Places

27.11.2025

Best bathhouses in Tashkent: 7 places for rest and recovery

If you are looking for the best bathhouses in Tashkent where you can steam, relax, and reset, save our list.


Slavic Baths, @slavyanskie.bani


Traditional Slavic bathhouses with an excellent steam room and fragrant bath brooms — perfect for resting and recharging both soul and body.


Veniki, @spa.veniki

A wood-fired bathhouse where you can relax with friends and family. In addition, Veniki offers guests signature steaming programs from professional masters of this craft.


the BANI, @thebani_telmana


Authentic Russian bathhouses in Tashkent with unique stoves. There are public halls as well as VIP cabins. The complex also offers pools with water of different temperatures.


Drova, @drova_bani.uz


A family bath complex with signature steaming programs in the capital. Here you can immerse yourself in an herbal cauldron and also take beneficial hot and cold baths.


UhTi, @uh.ti_gastehause.uz


A complex with cozy cottages and wood-fired Russian bathhouses. After steaming, you can refresh yourself in the open-air pool or enjoy SPA treatments.


Shans, @wellnesscomplex_shans


A wellness complex in Tashkent where you can visit saunas, a hammam, and a pool, as well as try broom steaming, various wraps, and peelings.


Harmony, @harmonyspa.tashkent


A modern, stylish complex with saunas, a hammam, a pool, and unique SPA rituals.

#wheretogo #tashkent #sauna #relaxation #bathhouse
