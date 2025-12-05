Best bathhouses in Tashkent: 7 places for rest and recovery

If you are looking for the best bathhouses in Tashkent where you can steam, relax, and reset, save our list.
Slavic Baths, @slavyanskie.bani
Traditional Slavic bathhouses with an excellent steam room and fragrant bath brooms — perfect for resting and recharging both soul and body.
Veniki, @spa.veniki
A wood-fired bathhouse where you can relax with friends and family. In addition, Veniki offers guests signature steaming programs from professional masters of this craft.
the BANI, @thebani_telmana
Authentic Russian bathhouses in Tashkent with unique stoves. There are public halls as well as VIP cabins. The complex also offers pools with water of different temperatures.
Drova, @drova_bani.uz
A family bath complex with signature steaming programs in the capital. Here you can immerse yourself in an herbal cauldron and also take beneficial hot and cold baths.
UhTi, @uh.ti_gastehause.uz
A complex with cozy cottages and wood-fired Russian bathhouses. After steaming, you can refresh yourself in the open-air pool or enjoy SPA treatments.
Shans, @wellnesscomplex_shans
A wellness complex in Tashkent where you can visit saunas, a hammam, and a pool, as well as try broom steaming, various wraps, and peelings.
Harmony, @harmonyspa.tashkent
A modern, stylish complex with saunas, a hammam, a pool, and unique SPA rituals.