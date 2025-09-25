Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

10-best-places-for-parties-and-leisure-in-bishkek-according-to-locals
logo
10 best places for parties and leisure in Bishkek according to locals
Places

18.09.2025

10 best places for parties and leisure in Bishkek according to locals

From chamber bars with signature cocktails to noisy parties under DJ sets — save the selection of favorite places of Bishkek residents, where you definitely will not be bored.



8/40, @8.40_bar


A small, stylish bar with an emphasis on house and techno. People come here for the music, cocktails, and chamber atmosphere.


Suzie Wong, @suziewong.bishkek


This club is chosen by all lovers of dynamic parties and dancing until morning under the best DJ sets.


Dvor, @dvor.bar


Cozy atmosphere, diverse cocktails at good prices, street food, and pleasant lighting — the ideal choice for meeting with close friends.


Achyq, @achyq.bar


A stylish space, loved for its unique signature cocktails and interesting themed evenings.


Spectre, @spectre_bishkek


This lounge bar is worth going to for signature cocktails, tasty snacks, and dancing to cool music.


Sphera, @spherabar


A modern, stylish bar where, besides parties with dancing until night, themed evenings are often held: from stand-ups to unique jazz sets.


Riders, @ridersbarkg


This summer bar by the lake is open until the end of September. You need to catch it for the atmosphere of carefree summer and bright parties in the last warm days of the year.


The Lucky Leprechaun, @thelucky.leprechaun


An Irish pub with a large selection of classic drinks is suitable for a noisy company. Themed musical evenings and concerts also often take place here.


Peppers PUB, @peppers_pub_kg


This pub is loved for live musical performances, themed evenings, tasty dishes, and warm atmosphere.


Kinobar, @kinobar.bishkek


A bar with a courtyard, bright DJ sets, and interesting evening film screenings. The ideal place for those who love the atmosphere of city parties.

#dancing #bishkek #placestogo #friends #club
