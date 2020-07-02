Ambassador of Estonia about Kazakhstani people, national cuisine and cooperation with Kazakhstan in the IT-sphere

About moving to Kazakhstan

However, my first visit was in 2010 when there was only the Estonian consular mission.In 1999, I worked in Ukraine, Poland, Belgium in the permanent missions of Estonia to NATO and the European Union, and now I'm here.Moving here is a challenge for me because the trade turnover between our countries has decreased since 2014. Now we are actively working in this region to raise our level in trade, political, and cultural terms.For example, in the field of information technology, e-government, and online learning. There are IT programs, private and public, implemented in Kazakhstan where Estonian experience and solutions were used. This is not often discussed, but it is noted that our experts were involved. By the way, Bolt is one of the examples. The Estonian mobile app was launched in Nur Sultan in autumn 2019 and competes with Yandex Taxi and Uber.I play tennis, so I'm glad all the centers have finally opened. We are also happy tennis is available here in terms of price and the number of courts.. This is convenient, sometimes I ride a bicycle to work.The forest is important for Estonians. If you feel bad, you can go out of town and hug the trees.I would like to visit the North-Eastern part of Kazakhstan and Shymkent.There is always a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, but I do not have enough fresh fish.For example, high-quality cheese. Other local dairy products are freely available and of good quality. I also got acquainted with good local wine.I like horsemeat steaks at GolPas, a good place to with friends.Kazakhs can also live in peace with their neighbors. Perhaps this is due to the high level of empathy among citizens. I like the local hospitality and how it affects culture.People say about us that Estonians are slow, but this is just a stereotype.Not far from the capital, there is a village of Petrovka, where three grandmothers who speak Estonian live. They are great-granddaughters of those who moved here in the 19th century.Times have become more interesting. Many young people live here. People think about education. This is why we attract students to study in Estonia.