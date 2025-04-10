the-ambassador-of-slovakia-to-kazakhstan-and-kyrgyzstan-on-cooperation-between-countries-and-traveling-across-central-asia

The Ambassador of Slovakia explained why workers in the automotive industry from Central Asia are important to them and their willingness to support interesting projects.





Robert Kirnag, city — Astana, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic, linkedin









About myself





I am the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Our functions are well-known: representing our country, conducting negotiations, defending the interests of Slovakia and its citizens, promoting cooperation, and monitoring the development of relations between our countries.

When I was 16, deciding what I would become, I had two options: either I would study to become a priest in Geneva or a diplomat in Moscow. I chose the second path.

I started my studies at an interesting time. I was leaving Czechoslovakia for the Soviet Union, and when I returned, it was already from Russia to independent Slovakia. Many historical events occurred during this period, and I was a witness to all the changes. I value that time because I gained priceless experience from a period that will never repeat itself.

While studying at MGIMO, I started a family. My wife, Ingrid, is a lawyer by profession and also works as a diplomat-consul. We have two sons — Filip and the younger Ernest, who lives with us in Astana.





About my career





As soon as I graduated, I began my career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I have no other experience. I have been working as a diplomat for 31 years now.

At the Ministry, I went through all levels of career growth: from a secretary to a general director and from an attaché to an Ambassador. My first overseas assignment was Stockholm, then South Africa. In 2009, I opened the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Skopje. The next embassy I opened five years later in Moldova. Meanwhile, I worked on Eurointegration issues at the Ministry. Upon returning from Chișinău, I headed the department for political matters related to Slovakia's chairmanship in the OSCE, including issues concerning Central Asia. In 2022, I was appointed Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Last year, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. Slovakia and Kazakhstan are different, but this fact makes us even more interesting to each other.

I am glad that in recent years, the number of students coming to study in Slovakia from Kazakhstan has sharply increased. The number of workers from Central Asia is also growing rapidly.

Slovakia is a global leader in car production. We produce over one million cars annually: Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Citroën, and Kia. All of them are exported to Kazakhstan. A factory for the production of Jaguar Land Rover was recently built.

The trade turnover between our countries is growing dynamically. In 2021, it amounted to 101.5 million euros, in 2022 — 134.4 million euros, and last year — 181 million euros. This trend continues this year, and we hope to surpass the 200 million euro mark. An interesting fact: if you look at the export tables from Kazakhstan to Slovakia, there are 10 entries, while from Slovakia to Kazakhstan — six pages. We value this. This diversification on the Slovak side ensures the stability of our exports and, at the same time, shows the potential for expanding exports of various goods.

The automotive and electronics industries in Slovakia are growing and are the most attractive for Kazakh workers. Unlike Kazakhstan, Slovakia has a lower birth rate, and the industry needs labor. Currently, we have a population of five and a half million people. Therefore, the growing sectors of the economy provide jobs not only for Slovaks but also for foreigners, including those from Central Asia. It is important to emphasize that Kazakh workers in Slovakia are employed under the same conditions as our citizens.





About Central Asia





I lived in Kazakhstan for two years, or as it is commonly said in Astana, two winters.





But when I arrived in Kazakhstan, I was struck by the scale of the country, the hospitality, and the fact that Kazakhstan is a country of new opportunities and development.

Kazakhstan is not just Astana, so I try to visit other regions as well. I also try to rest in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. For the second year in a row, we have been traveling to Bukhtarma, last year we relaxed at Issyk-Kul, and in August we visited Almaty and its surroundings: we went to Shymbulak, visited the Charyn Canyon, and simply enjoyed the cosmopolitan atmosphere of the southern capital. With my diplomatic colleagues, I visited Aktau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and the Aral Sea. We already have a planned trip to the south, to the Turkestan region, and I want to visit Northern Kazakhstan soon.

If you read books by world political scientists from the early 90s, you’ll notice that many did not expect Central Asia to develop. I’m glad they were wrong. Kazakhs managed the geopolitical challenge of that time. There has been significant progress in the region, and Kazakhstan is a leader in this regard. I must especially emphasize that Kazakhstan’s policy is sovereign and active. The geopolitical and economic significance of the region is growing, and this is a cause for optimism.





On work in Central Asia





Our small embassy in Astana is the second highest in the number of visas issued among all Slovak embassies worldwide, after New Delhi. Tashkent ranks third. To make it easier for students, workers, and tourists to obtain visas and save money, we have opened visa centers in Astana, Almaty, and Bishkek. The majority of the visas we issue are national visas for workers and students. In the year before last, we issued over 1,000 visas, last year — 2000, and this year we plan to increase the number of visas issued by 50%.

We focus on economic cooperation. I firmly believe that if we do not have real business that enriches our countries, everything we do will turn into animation. Relations should be mutual: if there is export, there should be import, if there are investments, then both in Kazakhstan and Slovakia. If business is functioning well, there will be jobs, active support for students, artists, and sponsors for various events. For me, business is a priority.

We also support cultural exchange between our countries. Our artists participate in international symposia. The vibrant landscapes of Taraz, painted by the outstanding Slovak artist Štefan Koczka, were presented at the “World Fairs” exhibition at the Modrý Kameň Castle this July.

This summer, concerts of organ music by the famous Slovak organist Marek Vrabec took place. At the same time, a folk dance and music ensemble from Kazakhstan visited Slovakia and introduced Kazakh culture and traditions to various cities in Slovakia.

Our goal is not to serve as an exhibition and concert agency, but to be a center of contacts, inspiration, and support. If there is an initiative, ideas, examples, and proposals, we will find opportunities for financial support.

It’s better to start with a small project. This will help confirm that there is interest from both sides and the potential to implement joint projects. Later, cooperation can evolve into something grand.