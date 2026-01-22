Italian Attaché on education, culture, and new bridges between Italy and Kazakhstan





Sara Ginevra Meneghetti, Attaché for Commercial and Cultural Affairs





About me





I am the Attaché for Commercial and Cultural Affairs at the Embassy of Italy in Astana. With Italian and Kiwi roots, I have always been fascinated by different cultures. I am originally from Padova, a medieval city in the region of Veneto. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, I graduated in Law, then worked for an international law firm and the Scottish Parliament. However, it was a chance meeting with an American diplomat in Brussels that inspired me to pursue a career in foreign affairs. I joined the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2021, and Kazakhstan is my first overseas posting.

In my current role, I engage in a variety of activities, including economic analyses, business meetings, event planning, and cultural initiatives. I regularly meet with Italian companies interested in doing business in Kazakhstan and provide support alongside the Italian Trade Agency.









About my work





A key focus area for me is education. We have established 97 agreements between Italian and Kazakh universities, and issued over 2200 student visas last year. Kazakhstan is emerging as an international education hub, driven by the vision of the Minister of Education. The partnership between foreign universities and Kazakh institutions is not limited to Astana and Almaty, but extends to other cities, facilitating the dissemination of knowledge across the country. As an example, last July, Marche Polytechnic University opened a branch at Zhetisu University in Taldykorgan, offering joint double-degree programs in agronomy, agricultural science and technology.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my role has been awarding scholarships to Kazakh and Kyrgyz students to study in Italy. This initiative not only strengthens our bilateral relations but also empowers students to acquire valuable knowledge and skills that they can apply upon their return. Moreover, it fosters a network of alumni who become ambassadors for Italy, promoting cultural exchange and understanding between our countries. This bond has far-reaching benefits and I am proud to be a part of it.









About Central Asia





When I first arrived here, I was immediately struck by the country's architecture, particularly the Nur Alem building, which exemplifies modern design excellence. The Kazakh Government's forward-thinking approach and the architects' ingenuity have resulted in the creation of iconic landmarks that will be admired for generations to come. I was also pleasantly surprised by the Kazakh people's warm appreciation for Italy. Our initiatives are consistently met with enthusiasm, and the numbers reflect a strong interest in Italian culture and way of life. Kazakh people grasp that Italy is more than just its language, food, and traditions – it is about the beauty that permeates every aspect of Italian life. From our rich language and regional dialects to our art, design, cuisine, and fashion, there is a depth and passion that draws people in. This appreciation for beauty is what drives many to travel, study, and do business with Italy. We could not be more thrilled to share our culture with our Kazakh friends and explore the many connections between our nations. Other aspects that have resonated with me include the country's digitalization efforts and the quality of healthcare services.

I have had the opportunity to travel to various places in Kazakhstan, including Almaty, Turkistan, and the Ruins of Sauran, Borovoe, Aktobe, Kokshetau, and Mangystau. Each location has offered a unique perspective on the country's diverse landscapes and cultures. The hospitality I experienced in Aktobe was particularly memorable, where I enjoyed learning about local heroine Aliya Moldagulova at the local museum. The breathtaking lunar landscapes of Mangystau left me in awe. I was amazed at the depth of the musical heritage in Kokshetau.

My travels have also taken me to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, where I was captivated by the vibrant colors and rich history of these countries. I have developed a fondness for Central Asian cuisine. In my view, local cuisine, art, and fashion have the potential to gain international recognition. I always appreciate how traditional symbols, such as the koshkar muyiz and the karlygash, are incorporated into modern designs, tapestry, jewelry, and accessories. It is a testament to Kazakhstan's cultural heritage, which people should be proud of.









About activities in Central Asia





Integration is essential for a fulfilling experience in a foreign country. Outside work, I devote my spare time to helping stray animals, which not only allows me to make a difference for them but also connect with like-minded individuals who share my commitment to animal welfare. Since I was a child, I have always felt a strong sense of responsibility and stewardship towards animals. When I moved to Kazakhstan, I joined forces with local volunteers to rescue and sterilize as many strays as possible and find them good homes. Volunteering here made me realize how the love for animals knows no border or language: the dedication of local volunteers to this noble cause is just as strong and inspiring as that of Italian volunteers. This is yet another aspect our people have in common.

I came here with limited knowledge of this Region, and after three winters, there is still lots to learn. My assignment in Kazakhstan has dramatically expanded my horizons. It has challenged me on a personal and professional level. It has taught me new habits and practices, which I have incorporated into my daily life. Like any foreign posting, it has not always been easy. However, the most challenging times often reveal the best people. I am especially grateful to my Ambassador and Deputy Ambassador, to my fellow volunteers in my animal rescue endeavors, and colleagues from other embassies. Overall, I am delighted to be posted in Kazakhstan at this time, witnessing the country's growing importance on the global stage.