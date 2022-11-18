Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
9 places to visit in Uzbekistan
90
16.11.2022

9 places to visit in Uzbekistan

We have prepared a selection of interesting places that are worth visiting. They will introduce you to the history and culture of the Uzbekistan.


Shakhrisabz


30_Shakhrisabz_Ak_Seraj_(7).jpg

The birthplace of the famous commander — Amir Timur. The historical center is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Modern Shakhrisabz has been transformed, but the city has preserved its history: the Kok-Gumbaz mosque, the Amir Temur wall, museums and much more.


Gissarak reservoir

60378dac1b965527193233.jpg

This is one of the natural wonders of Kashkadarya region. It is located 35 km from Shakhrisabz on the Aksu River.


High mountain villages of Gilan and Kul

ww061f000001gpdatD2F8_C_640_320_R5_Q70.png_.jpg

The villages are located at an altitude of 2300 meters above sea level. From here there is a road to the highest ridge of Uzbekistan — the sacred mount Hazrat Sultan.


Aydarkul Lake

ad588ecc-ee8f-473e-a345-1f8e59a46bbd.jpeg

This is a large artificial reservoir in the Aidar-Arnasai lake system. The drainless lake is called the "sea in the sands" for its sandy beaches and clean salt water.


Sarmyshsay


a06-0-0-0-0-1583238849.jpg

Sarmyshsay is a tract with petroglyphs of the Stone Age. Petroglyphs vary in age, style and plot. Basically, these are images of bulls-tours, as well as images of deer, goats in the animal style.


Margilan


margilan3.jpg

This is the center of high-quality silk. Margilan is famous for its ancient traditions of making unique types of silk fabrics. Now there are three factories for the production of silk — "Yedgorlik", "Fayzulodin" and "Atlas", as well as many individual artisans.


Kokand


Khudayar_Khan_Palace,_Kokand_01.jpg

One of the ancient cities in Central Asia. Today the city is a major center of handicrafts. The city has the Kokand Museum of Local Lore, founded in 1925 and is one of the oldest in Uzbekistan.


Karshi


karshi2.jpg

The administrative center of Kashkadarya region. The most interesting attraction of the city is the Karshi Bridge, built in 1583 in the Persian style. There are also many other historical monuments.


Maydanak Observatory

05.jpg

The high-altitude observatory was built in 1970 on the western part of the Maidanak plateau, 45 kilometers from Shakhrisabz. Studies have found that the image quality here is 80% better than in other places. On the way to Maidanak there are natural attractions: Langar Canyon, Bek-Terak tract and others.


Photo sources: uzbekistan.travel, trip.com, fergana.agency, advantour.com, gouz.uz

