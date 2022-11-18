9-places-to-visit-in-uzbekistan

We have prepared a selection of interesting places that are worth visiting. They will introduce you to the history and culture of the Uzbekistan.





Shakhrisabz









The birthplace of the famous commander — Amir Timur. The historical center is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Modern Shakhrisabz has been transformed, but the city has preserved its history: the Kok-Gumbaz mosque, the Amir Temur wall, museums and much more.

Gissarak reservoir





This is one of the natural wonders of Kashkadarya region. It is located 35 km from Shakhrisabz on the Aksu River.





High mountain villages of Gilan and Kul





The villages are located at an altitude of 2300 meters above sea level. From here there is a road to the highest ridge of Uzbekistan — the sacred mount Hazrat Sultan.





Aydarkul Lake





This is a large artificial reservoir in the Aidar-Arnasai lake system. The drainless lake is called the "sea in the sands" for its sandy beaches and clean salt water.





Sarmyshsay









Sarmyshsay is a tract with petroglyphs of the Stone Age. Petroglyphs vary in age, style and plot. Basically, these are images of bulls-tours, as well as images of deer, goats in the animal style.





Margilan









This is the center of high-quality silk. Margilan is famous for its ancient traditions of making unique types of silk fabrics. Now there are three factories for the production of silk — "Yedgorlik", "Fayzulodin" and "Atlas", as well as many individual artisans.





Kokand









One of the ancient cities in Central Asia. Today the city is a major center of handicrafts. The city has the Kokand Museum of Local Lore, founded in 1925 and is one of the oldest in Uzbekistan.





Karshi









The administrative center of Kashkadarya region. The most interesting attraction of the city is the Karshi Bridge, built in 1583 in the Persian style. There are also many other historical monuments.





Maydanak Observatory





The high-altitude observatory was built in 1970 on the western part of the Maidanak plateau, 45 kilometers from Shakhrisabz. Studies have found that the image quality here is 80% better than in other places. On the way to Maidanak there are natural attractions: Langar Canyon, Bek-Terak tract and others.





Photo sources: uzbekistan.travel, trip.com, fergana.agency, advantour.com, gouz.uz

