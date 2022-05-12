8-online-platforms-where-you-can-take-courses-on-cybersecurity

A cybersecurity specialist is a relevant profession in the modern world. It can also be controlled remotely. We have compiled a list of resources where you can do this.











Group-IB is a developer of solutions for detecting and preventing cyber-attacks, frauds and protecting intellectual property on the Web.

The company conducts its own courses for both technical specialists and general audiences, as well as for children. The advantages include the experience of teachers and the practical orientation of classes.





In 1997, Cisco donated network equipment to a local school. No one knew how to work on it, so it stood idle. Then the company conducted its own training. Thus began the Cisco Academy, which teaches new technologies today.

The site has six cybersecurity training programs ranging from beginner to advanced levels. In addition to classes, useful articles and literature on the topic are available to users.





The GeekBrains educational platform trains specialists from scratch with the help of up-to-date lectures and practical tasks, curatorial support and live communication with teachers.

The Faculty of Information Security offers a voluminous annual program of four blocks: «Security of Web Applications» — basic and advanced levels, «Security of binary applications», «Network security and cryptography».

The international IT company Softline is working on the digital transformation of business and its protection against threats by means of cybersecurity. It operates a training center that trains specialists in various technological fields.

Cybersecurity courses are held here in both traditional and remote formats. The topics and level of training are different — from the basics of countering digital fraud to expert analytics.





Codeby.net is a large community for information security, ethical hacking, information security, penetration testing, cryptography and programming. His team conducts training courses. There are currently nine of them.

During the training, users go through lecture material, perform practical tasks, write their own programs, and also work with remote servers in a special laboratory.

The courses are developed and conducted by Pentestit employees, experts in the field of practical information security with more than ten years of experience.

Currently, the site provides access to three courses:

— Zero Security, which teaches the basics of ethical hacking, infiltration and information gathering

— WebSecOps — a program aimed at practical training of developers, DevOps engineers and specialists in the field of web application security

— «Corporate laboratories», consisting of studying the nature of vulnerabilities, exploitation tools and developing effective ways to counteract.





Cybrary is an English-speaking community where individuals, companies, and educators come together to provide an open source, cybersecurity collaboration experience for everyone.

On the site you can find free courses, tests, useful materials and articles for training the profession of an information security specialist.

OpenSecurityTraining.info is dedicated to sharing training materials for information security classes. Here you can find a large number of resources in English. Suitable for those who are already familiar with the basics of working with cybersecurity technologies.

In addition to textual content, the site contains workouts, games, and links to useful articles.