Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/c5a/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/c5ae037451488c2ef41d74de8660d1eb.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
7-startup-accelerators-from-china-korea-and-singapore-are-worth-paying-attention
7 startup accelerators from China, Korea, and Singapore are worth paying attention
21

Yesterday at 18:00

7 startup accelerators from China, Korea, and Singapore are worth paying attention

Legend Star

Legend Star was founded in 2008. It manages seven funds with a total investment of up to 3.5 billion yuan. Legend Star focuses on advanced technologies in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

Country: China

Website: legendstar.com.cn

Email: [email protected]


TealDANCE

TealDANCE is the first Russian business accelerator in China with 100% Russian capital, supported by the TealTech Capital Foundation. The founders are Vkusville, Himrar and Agama companies — leaders in their fields in Russia. The company's mission is to introduce innovative technologies into future economy.

Country: China

Website: tealdance.com

Email: [email protected]


InvestRelations Asia

InvestRelations Asia works with investment relations, marketing and event management projects. The company focuses on startups to select the appropriate way to enter the Chinese market, subsidies, grants, selection of acceleration or incubation programs, helps launch pilots and look for partners for joint projects or investments.

Country: China

Website: investrelations.asia

Email: [email protected]


Joyful Frog Digital Incubator (JFDI)

JFDI Accelerator was established in January 2010 and is Singapore's flagship business accelerator. During its activity, the accelerator has invested more than $ 3 million in more than 70 startups from Singapore, India, China, Australia and other countries of Asia and Europe. Around JFDI.Asia have formed an international community of technology entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors.

Country: Singapore

Website: jfdi.asia

Email: [email protected]


Collective Campus Corporate Accelerators

Collective Campus Corporate Accelerators was founded in 2014 and has been helping innovations come to life ever since. Accelerator works with thousands of innovators around the world, conducts training and workshops.

Country: Singapore

Website: collectivecampus.io

Email: [email protected]


Startupbootcamp Fintech Singapore

This accelerator is focused on innovation in finance. The company supports early-stage startup founders in their quest to quickly scale their companies by providing direct access to an international network of the most suitable mentors, partners and investors.

Country: Singapore

Website: startupbootcamp.org

Email: [email protected]


K-STARTUP GRAND CHALLENGE

The K-startup grand challenge is a startup acceleration program supported by the South Korean government in 2016. The K-startup grand challenge focuses on advanced technology and IT innovation.

Country: Korea

Website: k-startupgc.org

Email: [email protected]

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#business #china #singapore #korea #startup
Read this article