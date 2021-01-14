7-ski-resorts-and-bases-in-kyrgyzstan

Karakol ski base, @karakolski, karakol-ski.kg





More than 20 kilometers of pistes can satisfy both an experienced skier and a person who conquers the mountain for the first time. There is plenty of space for both freeride lovers and those who prefer to ride ready-made tracks. The length of each slope from 400 meters to 3.5 kilometers. Most of the trails go through a coniferous forest. The highest skiing point is 3040 meters.

Chunkurchak ski complex, @chunkurchak, chunkurchak.kg





Chunkurchak ski complex is an excellent place for individual, family and corporate recreation. there are comfortable trails for beginners, highly qualified ski and snowboard instructors and padded chairs.

Too Ashuu ski base, @tooashuu.kg





"Too Ashuu" is equipped with three tracks of various difficulty levels and different lengths as a length of 2 km 600 m with an inclination angle of 32 degrees, a length of 2 km 800 m with an inclination angle of 30 degrees and a length of 3 km with an inclination angle of 19 degrees. There is one chairlift and one drag lift on the territory of the base.

Orlovka ski resort, @orlovka_kg, orlovka.kg





The Orlovka ski resort in Kyrgyzstan is a modern, beautiful winter recreation center. Here you can enjoy views of the picturesque mountains, ride ready-made tracks. The base is equipped with 9 tracks of various difficulty levels, from 150 to 2890 m in length with a height difference from 30 to 560 m.

Aktyuz ski base, @aktyz_mountainresort, aktyz.kg





Aktyuz is a new ski resort built according to European standards. There are Austrian cable cars - 1,700 meters for double chairlifts and 1,000 meters for drag lines. The length of the drag track is 1 kilometer and 700 meters, the main one is 2 kilometers and 1300 meters. The maximum height is 2500 meters above sea level.

ZiL ski base, @zil_baza, zil.kg





One of the most famous bases in Kyrgyzstan. It is located 35 kilometers from the capital at an altitude of 1800 meters. There are four cable cars, equipment rental, tubing, zipline, and a hotel.

Kashka-Suu tourist center, @kashkasuu, kashka-suu.kg





Tourist center Kashka-Suu is located 35 kilometers from the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The base has a hotel complex, chairlift, towing cable cars, a sports ground and an ice rink.