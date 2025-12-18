7-hotels-in-bishkek-with-atmospheric-lobbies-and-winter-terraces

We tell which hotels in Bishkek offer the most comfortable lobbies and terraces for the winter season.
Sheraton Bishkek, @sheratonbishkek
A stylish lobby and cozy spaces create a warm winter atmosphere. The perfect place to enjoy the city and spend time in comfort.
Hyatt Regency Bishkek, @hyattregencybishkek
An elegant lobby and well-designed lounge areas make winter evenings especially pleasant. Comfort and tranquility — right in the city center.
Sofia International Hotel, @sofia_internationalhotel
Inside, a balanced, comfortable style is maintained, and the panoramic view of the Tien Shan highlights the seasonality. Suitable for guests who value the feeling of nature nearby.
Novotel Bishkek City Center, @novotelbishkek
The interiors are done in a minimalist style with an emphasis on functionality. The spaces are adapted for business trips: there are work zones, fast access to hotel infrastructure, and full conditions for staying in the city center.
Orion Hotel Bishkek, @orionhotelbishkek
A stylish classic lobby and warm atmosphere are ideal for the cold season. Everything is designed for comfort and calm evenings.
Jannat Regency, @jannat.resort
The hotel is distinguished by the presence of two terraces, where it is pleasant to spend time even in winter. The indoor areas maintain a relaxed atmosphere during the cold period.