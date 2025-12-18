Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

logo
7 hotels in Bishkek with atmospheric lobbies and winter terraces
Places

12.12.2025

7 hotels in Bishkek with atmospheric lobbies and winter terraces

We tell which hotels in Bishkek offer the most comfortable lobbies and terraces for the winter season.


Sheraton Bishkek, @sheratonbishkek


A stylish lobby and cozy spaces create a warm winter atmosphere. The perfect place to enjoy the city and spend time in comfort.


Hyatt Regency Bishkek, @hyattregencybishkek


An elegant lobby and well-designed lounge areas make winter evenings especially pleasant. Comfort and tranquility — right in the city center.


Sofia International Hotel, @sofia_internationalhotel


Inside, a balanced, comfortable style is maintained, and the panoramic view of the Tien Shan highlights the seasonality. Suitable for guests who value the feeling of nature nearby.


Novotel Bishkek City Center, @novotelbishkek


The interiors are done in a minimalist style with an emphasis on functionality. The spaces are adapted for business trips: there are work zones, fast access to hotel infrastructure, and full conditions for staying in the city center.


Orion Hotel Bishkek, @orionhotelbishkek


A stylish classic lobby and warm atmosphere are ideal for the cold season. Everything is designed for comfort and calm evenings.


Jannat Regency, @jannat.resort


The hotel is distinguished by the presence of two terraces, where it is pleasant to spend time even in winter. The indoor areas maintain a relaxed atmosphere during the cold period.

#hotel #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #atmosphere
