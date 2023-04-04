Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Today at 19:45

7 comfortable co-working spaces for work in Tashkent

Where to find an office in Tashkent — coworking spaces for freelancers.


[hub]module, @hub.module

Comfortable workspace in the heart of Tashkent. The rooms are well suited for business meetings, negotiations, training and more.


Shake&Pear, @snakespear.uz

A co-working coffee shop where you can find space to work, a large selection of books and free WiFi. Also, this place is open 24/7.


Qollab Coworking, @qollab.coworking

A great place for master classes, conversation clubs, meetings, negotiations. Coworking is open around the clock, there is high-speed Internet and comfortable workplaces.


IMPACT.T, @impactt.uz

Four floors of working area and a terrace with a garden. What makes it stand out is that it's a tech hub that has meeting rooms, event halls, a community of cool companies, and more.


C-Space, @cspaceuz

The largest network of co-working spaces, founded with the aim of creating an atmosphere that is most suitable not only for work, but also for relaxation.


GroundZero, @groundzerouz

Comfortable coworking with new format offices. Here you can rent not only a workplace, but also a computer designed to work with graphic design.


Platform Business Center, @platform_bc

Business space for large companies. Offers thoughtful planning solutions for efficient work. There is a coworking area, small private offices, meeting rooms, a kitchen area.

#uzbekistan #tashkent #placestogo #freelance #coworking
