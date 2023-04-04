7-comfortable-co-working-spaces-for-work-in-tashkent

Where to find an office in Tashkent — coworking spaces for freelancers.





[hub]module, @hub.module

Comfortable workspace in the heart of Tashkent. The rooms are well suited for business meetings, negotiations, training and more.





Shake&Pear, @snakespear.uz

A co-working coffee shop where you can find space to work, a large selection of books and free WiFi. Also, this place is open 24/7.





Qollab Coworking, @qollab.coworking

A great place for master classes, conversation clubs, meetings, negotiations. Coworking is open around the clock, there is high-speed Internet and comfortable workplaces.





IMPACT.T, @impactt.uz

Four floors of working area and a terrace with a garden. What makes it stand out is that it's a tech hub that has meeting rooms, event halls, a community of cool companies, and more.





C-Space, @cspaceuz

The largest network of co-working spaces, founded with the aim of creating an atmosphere that is most suitable not only for work, but also for relaxation.





GroundZero, @groundzerouz

Comfortable coworking with new format offices. Here you can rent not only a workplace, but also a computer designed to work with graphic design.





Platform Business Center, @platform_bc

Business space for large companies. Offers thoughtful planning solutions for efficient work. There is a coworking area, small private offices, meeting rooms, a kitchen area.