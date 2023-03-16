6-popular-photographers-in-tajikistan

We have collected for you a selection of photographers who create high-quality and beautiful photos.





Khusrav Zukhurov, @zukhurov

Khusrav is the winner in the nomination "Portrait". And also the photographer took third place in the photo contest "I was in Moscow."





Mukhiba Muzafarova, @mukhlba

On the page, the girl shares magical works full of poetic meaning and beauty.

The girl captivates with the magic of photography in national and modern styles.





Ilkhom Yunusov, @ilhomunusovphotos

Ilkhom takes high-quality photographs and shoots vignettes.





Ruslan Yakhshibaev, @r.yakhshibaev

Founder of the network of SPACE photo studios. Ruslan is the author of the covers of Safarmuhammad, as well as many restaurants.





Shahzoda, @shazen_photographer

The girl works as a photographer in two cities: Dushanbe and Khujand. Her ribbon is a solid beauty and pure emotions. Pleasant reviews come every day from her work. She also owns a photography studio.





Manizha, @manyas_projects

The girl has more than 1000 satisfied customers. And also Manizha organizes photo shoots "Morning of the Bride" @wedding_day_tj_manya. She decorates the room where the photo session will take place, and conducts the shooting itself.