WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


6 popular photographers in Tajikistan
Today at 12:57

We have collected for you a selection of photographers who create high-quality and beautiful photos.


Khusrav Zukhurov, @zukhurov

Khusrav is the winner in the nomination "Portrait". And also the photographer took third place in the photo contest "I was in Moscow."


Mukhiba Muzafarova, @mukhlba

On the page, the girl shares magical works full of poetic meaning and beauty.

The girl captivates with the magic of photography in national and modern styles.


Ilkhom Yunusov, @ilhomunusovphotos

Ilkhom takes high-quality photographs and shoots vignettes.


Ruslan Yakhshibaev, @r.yakhshibaev

Founder of the network of SPACE photo studios. Ruslan is the author of the covers of Safarmuhammad, as well as many restaurants.


Shahzoda, @shazen_photographer

The girl works as a photographer in two cities: Dushanbe and Khujand. Her ribbon is a solid beauty and pure emotions. Pleasant reviews come every day from her work. She also owns a photography studio.


Manizha, @manyas_projects

The girl has more than 1000 satisfied customers. And also Manizha organizes photo shoots "Morning of the Bride" @wedding_day_tj_manya. She decorates the room where the photo session will take place, and conducts the shooting itself.

#photogragher #tajikistan #dushanbe #city
