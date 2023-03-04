Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
5 schools in Almaty where you can learn to play musical instruments

We tell you where you can learn to play the piano, violin and other musical instruments.


Sen Music Voice Studio, @senvoicestudio

A modern music school where you can learn vocals, play the guitar, piano, violin, drums, take solfeggio and choreography lessons.


Murager School, @murager.school

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4708872.jpg

The music school teaches vocals and teaches to play musical instruments: guitar, dombyra, piano, violin.


SHINE, @shineartstudios

In the art studio you can learn to play the piano, guitar, violin. There are also vocal and dance classes.


Level 42, @level42school

бесплатная Крупным планом фото человека, играющего на фортепиано Стоковое фото

The music school specializes in conducting classes for beginners in vocals and playing the guitar. Level 42 uses the British teaching methodology.


LYRIC, @lyric_vocalmusic_studio

LYRIC teaches piano and vocals. Teachers with 10 years of experience and experience work here.

