5-schools-in-almaty-where-you-can-learn-to-play-musical-instruments

We tell you where you can learn to play the piano, violin and other musical instruments.





Sen Music Voice Studio, @senvoicestudio

A modern music school where you can learn vocals, play the guitar, piano, violin, drums, take solfeggio and choreography lessons.





Murager School, @murager.school





The music school teaches vocals and teaches to play musical instruments: guitar, dombyra, piano, violin.





SHINE, @shineartstudios

In the art studio you can learn to play the piano, guitar, violin. There are also vocal and dance classes.





Level 42, @level42school





The music school specializes in conducting classes for beginners in vocals and playing the guitar. Level 42 uses the British teaching methodology.





LYRIC, @lyric_vocalmusic_studio

LYRIC teaches piano and vocals. Teachers with 10 years of experience and experience work here.