5-recreation-areas-at-hot-springs-in-almaty

In the Almaty region, there are healthy springs that help strengthen the immune system. We have collected a selection of modern recreation areas at hot springs.











Eco Park Hot Springs, @hot.ecopark



This is one of the most popular holiday destinations. Here are comfortable rooms from which you can go directly to the pool with thermal water. On the territory of the complex there are gazebos and places where you can order dishes for every taste.





Four Seasons, @four_seasons_chundzha

Four Seasons has four pools with thermal water, cozy cottages, gazebos, cafes and comfortable rooms. Guests have access to a private terrace.





Alma park, @alma_park_kz

Alma park is a modern recreation area with indoor and outdoor pools. Here you can check into a room with a terrace and access to the pool. The complex also has a cafe and a water slide.





Kashgar, @kashgar_zona_otdyha

Kashgar is a recreation area with a colorful design of pools. The complex is equipped with cozy gazebos and several swimming pools. Here you can cook your own food.





Prestige, @prestige_gi

Prestige is a hot springs recreation area with a SPA center. Here you can also find a games room, several swimming pools, a cafe and a bar.