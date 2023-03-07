5-places-in-almaty-that-have-recently-opened

We tell you what new places have appeared in Almaty.





ayarabbim, @ayarabbim

At the address: Dostyk Ave., 89/2, an offline store of the Kazakh brand ayarabbim has appeared. Here you can buy stylish trench coats, coats, suits, skirts and much more.





NAVAT, @navat_almaty

Teahouse NAVAT is now in the area of the Park of the First President. The establishment serves seven types of pilaf, baursaki, lagman and many other dishes of oriental cuisine.





A popular ethno-coffee shop has opened in the Riverside residential complex and in the Ayusai visitor center. The menu includes breakfasts, soups, salads, national-style desserts and a wide range of hot drinks.





De'Longhi Coffee Lounge, @delonghikazakhstan

A new pop-up coffee shop De’Longhi Coffee Lounge has appeared at Shymbulak, serving aromatic coffee.





Square near the Schoolchildren's Palace, @dvorec_almaty

The reconstruction of the square near the Schoolchildren's Palace has been completed. A new playground with a special coating, benches and updated paving stones have appeared here.