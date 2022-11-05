5-hotels-in-kyrgyzstan-with-mountain-views

We have collected for you a selection of places to relax with a beautiful view of the mountains.





Jannat Resort, @jannat.resort

The hotel is 24 kilometers from Bishkek in the village of Koi-Tash. The hotel has 85 rooms of different categories with spectacular views from the window. There is an indoor swimming pool, a Finnish sauna, a Turkish hammam and a medical center.





Kara Bulak Eco Resort, @karabulak.kg

The recreation center is located 25 kilometers from Bishkek in the mountains of the Chui Valley. On the territory there are 15 furnished cottages with glass ceilings, cabins for relaxation, a sauna and a conference room.





Supara Chunkurchak, @supara_kg

The hotel complex is located 40 kilometers from Bishkek. Here you can stay both in a modernized yurt and in an earthen house.





Hyde Park, @hydepark.kg

The country complex is located 6 kilometers from Bishkek, in the village of Kok-Zhar: a hotel with a stable. Here you can ride a horse in the arena or take an extreme ride in the mountains.





12 fireplaces, @12kaminov

Recreation center in Alamudun gorge. There is a restaurant, VIP gazebos, a sauna and a cot. For active recreation there are cycling, horse riding, hiking tours and yoga.