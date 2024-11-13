facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

5 food and grocery delivery services in Dushanbe
Infrastructure

06.11.2024

5 food and grocery delivery services in Dushanbe

Online food delivery in Dushanbe offers residents the convenience of receiving groceries and meals right at their doorstep. In this article, we review five delivery services in the capital of Tajikistan.


“Paykar”, @paykar.shop


“Paykar” is a supermarket in Dushanbe offering home delivery of groceries. The range includes ready-made meals, dairy products, beverages, bakery goods, fruits, vegetables, and meat products. Delivery is made within two hours to your door. A mobile app is available for customer convenience.


“Beeyor”, @beeyor.tj

“Beeyor.tj is a delivery service that operates 24/7, providing food and groceries from the Paykar supermarket and over 50 restaurants in Dushanbe. You can place your order through their mobile app.


“Magnit.tj”, @magnit.tj


“Magnit.tj is an online supermarket in Dushanbe offering free home delivery of groceries. The selection includes fresh fruits and vegetables, drinks, dairy products, sweets, baked goods, ready-to-cook items, and much more. Orders can be made online via their mobile app.


“Mohira”, @mohira.tj


“Mohira” is an online marketplace with fast delivery, offering fresh fruits and vegetables, hot and cold beverages, sweets, baby food, canned goods, pantry items, dried fruits, dairy, and meat products. Orders can be placed on their website, and a 24/7 customer support center is available.


“Eda24”, @eda24.tj


“Eda24” is an online food delivery service in Dushanbe. Orders can be placed through their website, and customer support is available. The service offers a wide variety of restaurants, including fast food options such as pizza, burgers, tortillas, doner, rolls, and more.

#tajikistan #food #dushanbe #delivery #grocery
