Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Subscribe

Where to get a good education in Baku: top 10 schools in the capital
Infrastructure

06.09.2024

Where to get a good education in Baku: top 10 schools in the capital

We have compiled a list of the top 10 schools in the capital of Azerbaijan, where students receive a high-quality education, develop leadership skills, and prepare for a successful future.


Baku Oxford School, @bakuoxfordschoolofficial

This school combines modern technology with a traditional approach to education. Here, you will find comfortable classrooms and innovative educational programs aimed at the comprehensive development of students.


British School, @britishschool.az


The school focuses on developing leadership qualities in students. Teachers actively help children develop organizational skills and self-confidence.


Dunya IB School, @dunyaschool


Known for its strong science and arts programs, this school offers students opportunities for in-depth study of technical subjects, as well as fostering creative abilities in art clubs.


Texniki Humanitar Lisey


This lyceum values open dialogue between teachers and students, creating a comfortable educational environment and solving any arising issues effectively.


Baku Modern School, @bakumodernschool


The school emphasizes preparing students for the modern world by offering various self-development courses.


Landau School, @landau_school


Here, creative initiatives by students are encouraged, and numerous opportunities for their development are provided.


Sabis Sun International School, @sabissuninternational.school


This school actively develops international connections and cooperation, giving students the opportunity to exchange experiences and cultures with peers from other countries.


European Azerbaijan School, @europeanazerbaijanschool


This school places a special emphasis on environmental education and sustainable development, organizing various activities to help students develop a broad worldview.


Maestro School, @maestroschool.az


The school actively engages in social projects and volunteer activities, helping students develop a sense of social responsibility and empathy.

#baku #education #school #azerbaijan #privateschool
