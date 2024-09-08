Where to get a good education in Baku: top 10 schools in the capital

We have compiled a list of the top 10 schools in the capital of Azerbaijan, where students receive a high-quality education, develop leadership skills, and prepare for a successful future.
Baku Oxford School, @bakuoxfordschoolofficial
This school combines modern technology with a traditional approach to education. Here, you will find comfortable classrooms and innovative educational programs aimed at the comprehensive development of students.
British School, @britishschool.az
The school focuses on developing leadership qualities in students. Teachers actively help children develop organizational skills and self-confidence.
Dunya IB School, @dunyaschool
Known for its strong science and arts programs, this school offers students opportunities for in-depth study of technical subjects, as well as fostering creative abilities in art clubs.
Texniki Humanitar Lisey
This lyceum values open dialogue between teachers and students, creating a comfortable educational environment and solving any arising issues effectively.
Baku Modern School, @bakumodernschool
The school emphasizes preparing students for the modern world by offering various self-development courses.
Landau School, @landau_school
Here, creative initiatives by students are encouraged, and numerous opportunities for their development are provided.
Sabis Sun International School, @sabissuninternational.school
This school actively develops international connections and cooperation, giving students the opportunity to exchange experiences and cultures with peers from other countries.
European Azerbaijan School, @europeanazerbaijanschool
This school places a special emphasis on environmental education and sustainable development, organizing various activities to help students develop a broad worldview.
Maestro School, @maestroschool.az
The school actively engages in social projects and volunteer activities, helping students develop a sense of social responsibility and empathy.