Subscribe

5 best yoga studios in Nur-Sultan
Yesterday at 12:00

5 best yoga studios in Nur-Sultan

Sundar yoga, @sundaryoga.kz

Sundar yoga,.jpg

Yoga studio where classes are held in hatha yoga, ashtanga yoga, vinyasa yoga, yoga 50+ and yoga for children.

Address: 37/9Turan Ave.; 27 Mangilik El Ave.

Contacts: 8 701 900 92 82

Yoga Room Astana, @yogaroomastana1

Yoga Room Astana.jpg

Here you can practice such yoga areas as yoga in hammocks, ashtanga yoga, yoga therapy, yoga for pregnant women, yoga for children.

Address: 4/1Qorghalzhyn Hwy.

Contacts: 8 701 481 70 04

Titalee, @titalee_yoga

Titalee.jpg

Here yoga masters give classes in kundalini yoga, flow yoga, hatha yoga, yoga for pregnant women. There are also fly yoga directions.

Address: 17p E-10 St.

Contacts: 8 777 225 12 23

Felicity Yoga, @Felicity_flyyoga_studio

Felicity Yoga.jpg

This studio is focused on fly yoga. There is an interesting direction like fitness goflo and fly yoga with fitness.

Address: 15/2 Momyshuly Ave.

Contacts: 8 708 142 85 51

Solo Way Studio, @solo_way_studio

Solo Way Studio.jpg

Here yoga nidra classes are held for everyone.

Address: 58b Kabanbay Batyr Ave.

Contacts: 8 747 777 59 39

#yogaastana #yoganursultan #yoga
Read this article
