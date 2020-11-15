5-best-yoga-studios-in-nur-sultan

Sundar yoga, @sundaryoga.kz
Yoga studio where classes are held in hatha yoga, ashtanga yoga, vinyasa yoga, yoga 50+ and yoga for children.
Address: 37/9Turan Ave.; 27 Mangilik El Ave.
Contacts: 8 701 900 92 82
Yoga Room Astana, @yogaroomastana1
Here you can practice such yoga areas as yoga in hammocks, ashtanga yoga, yoga therapy, yoga for pregnant women, yoga for children.
Address: 4/1Qorghalzhyn Hwy.
Contacts: 8 701 481 70 04
Titalee, @titalee_yoga
Here yoga masters give classes in kundalini yoga, flow yoga, hatha yoga, yoga for pregnant women. There are also fly yoga directions.
Address: 17p E-10 St.
Contacts: 8 777 225 12 23
Felicity Yoga, @Felicity_flyyoga_studio
This studio is focused on fly yoga. There is an interesting direction like fitness goflo and fly yoga with fitness.
Address: 15/2 Momyshuly Ave.
Contacts: 8 708 142 85 51
Solo Way Studio, @solo_way_studio
Here yoga nidra classes are held for everyone.
Address: 58b Kabanbay Batyr Ave.
Contacts: 8 747 777 59 39