23-international-brands-that-entered-the-central-asian-market-in-2022

Central Asia attracts more and more companies every year. Today we will tell you which brands have started working in the region over the past year.





Kazakhstan





Doner 42, @doner42ru

A new network for saling of doner from the international group Dodo Brands has entered the market of Kazakhstan under the franchise system. The company is looking for partners in all major cities of the country and plans to open at least 150 outlets.





SPAR, @despar.kz

The Dutch company, which specializes in supermarkets, began its development in Kazakhstan in 2022. The first EUROSPAR point opened on September 30 in Almaty.





HONOR, @honor.kz

Company is engaged in the production of technological devices of various categories. They announced its entry into the Kazakhstan market in September of this year.





Playrix, @playrix

Playrix is one of the largest mobile game developers in the world. In 2022, the company opened an office in Almaty and Astana with a number of vacancies for local employees.





Tinkoff Development Center, @tinkoffbank

In 2022, the largest digital bank opened its Development Center in Kazakhstan. In company specialists will work on creating new products for the company and developing existing services.





inDrive, @indrive.kz

The international transportation service relocated part of the company to Almaty and Astana In the fall of 2022, the company rebranded. The name was changed to InDrive, the company's logo and slogan became different: People rule.





red_mad_robot, @redmadrobot.asia

The international group of companies red_mad_robot has opened an office in Kazakhstan and started working in Central Asia under the brand red_mad_robot central asia.

At the moment, the company has three projects in Kazakhstan and one in Uzbekistan.





LIMÉ, @lime_official

The LIMÉ fashion clothing and accessories brand opened its first store in Kazakhstan in the fall of 2022. The company plans to create new outlets in shopping malls across the country.





Ekonika, @ekonikastyle

Econika is a chain of shoe and accessories stores for women. The first offline salon opened this year in the MEGA Alma-Ata shopping and entertainment center





UVI Jewellery, @uvi.jewellery.kz

The jewelry company has been operating on the international market for more than eight years. Since this year, UVI Jewellery has entered the market of Kazakhstan, which has become a key destination among the CIS countries.





Mytona, @mytona

Mytona is a developer of mobile games, one of the largest IT companies in the CIS has relocated to Kazakhstan in 2022.





Nexters, @nexters

An international developer and publisher of mobile games, whose projects are played by more than 200 million users worldwide. Since September 2022, Kazakhstan has become one of the new places where the company is present.





Geely, @geelykz

One of the largest Chinese automotive companies based in Hong Kong has introduced several crossover models to the Kazakhstan market. It is planned to open branded dealerships in other cities of the country.

Kyrgyzstan

1Fit, @1fit.Bishkek

1Fit is a mobile application that helps you do sports. The client buys a single subscription and can visit any of the partner halls, combining different sports.Since 2022 the service started working in Kyrgyzstan.





Solico Group, solico-group.com

One of the largest Iranian companies in the food industry has been entering the Kyrgyz market since December 2022. Suliko Group offers dairy products, sauces, confectionery, beverages and semi-finished products to domestic entrepreneurs for distribution.

Uzbekistan

Wildberries, uz.wildberries.ru

The largest marketplace in the CIS has entered the Uzbek market. Since 2022, issuing points have been opened in the country. A regional domain wildberries.uz has also become available.





Broniboy, @broniboy.uz

A new food delivery service for Uzbekistan started working in April. From the beginning, the platform had more than 50 partners. The service plans to reach all major cities of the country.





Magnit, @uzmagnit

Magnit has opened the first MCosmetic cosmetics store in Uzbekistan. In addition to cosmetics, people can find perfumes, personal hygiene products, household goods and more.





bi1, @bi1.uz

The French chain of stores began its work in Uzbekistan at the beginning of 2022. For now, there are several outlets in the capital of the country.





Chery, @cheryuzbekistan

The Chinese automaker started work in Uzbekistan in fall 2022 and immediately launched the assembly of cars at the ADM Jizzakh plant.





Accor, @accor

The first hotel of the Accor hotel group in Uzbekistan was the Mercure Tashkent. It has 126 rooms of different categories, restaurants, lobby bar, wellness complex.





ATI.SU, ati.su

ATI.SU — cargo transportation exchange and the largest ecosystem of services for transport logistics in the CIS. The company has opened an office in Tashkent and added access for users from Uzbekistan.





Orienbank, @orienbank.j

One of the largest banks in Tajikistan opened an office in Uzbekistan this year and received accreditation from the regulator.