20-most-romantic-hotels-in-central-asia

We are talking about glampings, hotel complexes and hotels in Central Asia, where you will find a romantic atmosphere for relaxing with your soulmate or family.





Kazakhstan





The Ritz-Carlton, Astana, @ritzcarlton_astana

Luxurious hotel in the capital of Kazakhstan. It is located in the center of the left bank, inside there is everything for a comfortable stay, including excellent restaurants.





The St. Regis Astana, @stregisastana

The stylish and elegant hotel is located on the right bank of Astana, in the center of the park, next to the Embankment. A great place to relax with your partner or family.



"Lake House", @domuozera_borovoe

The hotel is located in Shchuchinsk. There is a special workspace zone where you can hold business meetings and play mind games. There is also a sauna by the lake, a wood-burning sauna, and a swimming pool. Stylish and cozy rest not far from Astana.





"LES Hotel&Resort", @les_hotel_borovoe

Hotel for happy people in Shchuchinsk. Stylish interiors, beautiful natural views and fresh air await guests. The room rate includes breakfast, dinner and a visit to the sauna. Ski and skate rentals, snowmobiles and horseback riding are available on site.





Rufus Lodge, @rufuslodge

Offering free Wi-Fi and a children's playground, Rufus Lodge Resort is located on the shores of Lake Katarkol in Burabay National Park, 10 km from Schuchinsk. The hotel has a fitness room, swimming pool and wood-fired sauna.





The Ritz-Carlton, Almaty, @theritzcarltonalmaty

A hotel in Almaty, where you should stay for a great view, chic service and secluded relaxation.





MOUNTAIN, @gora.glamping

Glamping in Almaty, from where you can enjoy an incredible view of the Zailiysky Alatau mountains. There is a barbecue area, comfortable houses with furniture made from natural materials with all amenities, a hot bath, a panoramic terrace.





Aglamp, @aglamp.kz

Aglamp has chalets, glamping and scandi. The houses convey the atmosphere and comfort of a holiday in the mountains, combined with high-level comfort. Aglamp is a great way to take a break from the bustle of the city and enjoy nature in Almaty.





tau-tas, @tau_tas.kz

In tau-tas Ayusai, you can enjoy fragrant author's tea made from local herbs, plunge into the atmosphere of Ile-Alatau, take a break from the bustle of the city, take a walk to the waterfall, fry marshmallows and arrange evening gatherings around the fire. The houses are equipped with heating and have everything you need for a comfortable stay inside.





Kolsay Lakes Town, @kolsay_lakes_town

The unique hotel eco-complex is located on the shore of the lower lake Kolsai. It offers several accommodation options: from rooms to wooden houses for a company or a large family.

Kyrgyzstan

Sheraton Hotel Bishkek

The hotel is located in Bishkek. The health club and fitness center features a sauna, steam room, relaxation salon, four treatment rooms and an outdoor pool. The hotel's restaurant serves local and international cuisine.





Novotel Bishkek City, @novotelbishkek

The hotel in Bishkek offers cozy modern rooms, a restaurant with Eurasian cuisine, a fitness center, a sauna and an indoor pool. Panoramic windows offer a beautiful view of the city and mountains.





Ethno-resort Supara Chunkurchak, @supara.chunkurchak

Atmospheric ethno-complex in Kyrgyzstan, a favorite place for locals to relax. Yurt and beshik hotels, a restaurant, a bathhouse, horseback riding are available for guests.





Sky Glamping, @sky_glamping_

The first glamping in Kyrgyzstan is located in the village of Kashka-Suu. Works even in winter. Great place to relax in nature in comfort.





Eco resort Kara Bulak, @karabulak.kg

Ethno-style complex in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan. On the territory there is a restaurant, a bathhouse, phytochans, terraces with mountain views, horseback riding and other entertainment.

Uzbekistan

Hilton Tashkent City, @hiltontashkentcityhotel

Hilton Tashkent City is located in the city center, close to the main attractions. Inside the hotel you can not only relax, but also relax in the SPA-center.





Hyatt Regency Tashkent, @hyattregencytashkent

The five-star hotel is located in the center of the capital. Guests can appreciate the view from the windows, the hotel's SPA and fitness center, swimming pool, revolving restaurant and other amenities.





Wyndham Tashkent, @wyndham_tashkent

The five-star Wyndham Tashkent Hotel offers first-class relaxation and service. From the windows of the rooms on the upper floors you can admire the city center.





Hotel Fatima Boutique

Authentic hotel in Bukhara. It has an atmospheric interior and design. The rooms have air conditioning, a refrigerator and a seating area.





Ichan Qal'a hotel, @ichanqalahotel

The hotel is located in the city of Khiva. This is a place where you can feel like in a real palace.