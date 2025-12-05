16-applications-and-services-that-will-simplify-life-and-travel-across-uzbekistan

We collected 16 useful services and applications that will help you navigate the city, save time, plan trips, and make life in Tashkent even more comfortable.







Rechargeable debit-payment card

The official application of Tashkent’s transport card. With its help you can quickly top up the card balance, check remaining funds, and purchase fares for buses, metro, and intercity routes.





Mobile application combining several services

A universal app for big cities. It combines taxi, food delivery, transport, and other services. Especially popular in Tashkent and other major cities of Uzbekistan thanks to its convenient interface and wide range of services.





Urban information service

Navigation and a directory of organizations in one app. With its help it’s easy to navigate the city, build routes for a car, public transport, or on foot. 2GIS works offline — maps and company information are available even without internet.





Payment service

One of the most popular payment services in Uzbekistan. Allows transferring money, paying utility bills, internet, fines, and government services. The Payme Go service additionally allows paying for purchases in cafes, shops, and restaurants via QR code even without a bank card.





Marketplace

A multifunctional app: marketplace, delivery, digital bank, and installment payments. One solution for shopping, finances, and everyday services that saves time and simplifies daily tasks.





System of online and offline ticket sales

A platform for purchasing tickets to various events: concerts, plays, sports, and festivals.





Delivery service

International platform for food and goods delivery operating in Uzbekistan. Allows ordering dishes from restaurants, groceries, or coffee with home delivery. The app tracks the courier in real time and offers a wide selection of restaurants for a comfortable service.





Online classifieds platform

A popular classifieds platform for buying and selling goods. Here you can find electronics, furniture, cars, clothing, and services around the city. Convenient filtering by price, condition, and location makes the process safe and fast.





UzTrip

Platform for travelers

A unique platform for all travelers coming to Uzbekistan in search of the beauty and unforgettable atmosphere of Uzbekistan.





Payment system

Electronic payment system, e-wallet, and digital money. The operator of the system is Brio Group, the first company in Uzbekistan with this status.





Railway enterprise

Official application for booking railway tickets across Uzbekistan, including popular destinations to Samarkand, Bukhara, and other cities.





Platforms for buying, selling, and renting real estate

A marketplace for buying, selling, and renting real estate. Operates in Tashkent, Samarkand, Andijan, and other cities. Used by real estate agencies as well as private individuals.





Platform for buying and selling

Uzbek online platform designed for direct buying and selling of various goods and services without intermediaries. The service allows users to find and post ads for selling used and new items, including furniture, appliances, cars, real estate, and clothing.





Scooter rental

Electric scooter rental service — move around the city quickly and without traffic jams. The app displays hundreds of parking spots for renting and returning scooters.





System of renting power banks through machines

After charging your smartphone, the power bank can be returned to any machine in the network. The device supports all modern types of connectors: microUSB, Type-C, and Lightning.





Transport services in Tashkent

A transport service in Tashkent offering a convenient solution for taxis and getting around the city.