Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Site search:
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG
Advertising

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
16-applications-and-services-that-will-simplify-life-and-travel-across-uzbekistan
logo
16 applications and services that will simplify life and travel across Uzbekistan
Lifestyle

26.11.2025

16 applications and services that will simplify life and travel across Uzbekistan

We collected 16 useful services and applications that will help you navigate the city, save time, plan trips, and make life in Tashkent even more comfortable.


ATTO, @atto_uz

Rechargeable debit-payment card

The official application of Tashkent’s transport card. With its help you can quickly top up the card balance, check remaining funds, and purchase fares for buses, metro, and intercity routes.


Yandex Go, @yandex.go.uzbekistan

Mobile application combining several services

A universal app for big cities. It combines taxi, food delivery, transport, and other services. Especially popular in Tashkent and other major cities of Uzbekistan thanks to its convenient interface and wide range of services.


2GIS, @2gisuzbekistan

Urban information service

Navigation and a directory of organizations in one app. With its help it’s easy to navigate the city, build routes for a car, public transport, or on foot. 2GIS works offline — maps and company information are available even without internet.


Payme, @payme.uz

Payment service

One of the most popular payment services in Uzbekistan. Allows transferring money, paying utility bills, internet, fines, and government services. The Payme Go service additionally allows paying for purchases in cafes, shops, and restaurants via QR code even without a bank card.


Uzum, @uzum.market

Marketplace

A multifunctional app: marketplace, delivery, digital bank, and installment payments. One solution for shopping, finances, and everyday services that saves time and simplifies daily tasks.


Iticket, @iticket.uz

System of online and offline ticket sales

A platform for purchasing tickets to various events: concerts, plays, sports, and festivals.


Wolt, @wolt.uzbekistan

Delivery service

International platform for food and goods delivery operating in Uzbekistan. Allows ordering dishes from restaurants, groceries, or coffee with home delivery. The app tracks the courier in real time and offers a wide selection of restaurants for a comfortable service.


OLX, @olx.biznes.savdo

Online classifieds platform

A popular classifieds platform for buying and selling goods. Here you can find electronics, furniture, cars, clothing, and services around the city. Convenient filtering by price, condition, and location makes the process safe and fast.


UzTrip

Platform for travelers

A unique platform for all travelers coming to Uzbekistan in search of the beauty and unforgettable atmosphere of Uzbekistan.


Oson, @osonuz_com

Payment system

Electronic payment system, e-wallet, and digital money. The operator of the system is Brio Group, the first company in Uzbekistan with this status.


Railway.uz, @railways.uz

Railway enterprise

Official application for booking railway tickets across Uzbekistan, including popular destinations to Samarkand, Bukhara, and other cities.


UyBor, @uybor.uz_official

Platforms for buying, selling, and renting real estate

A marketplace for buying, selling, and renting real estate. Operates in Tashkent, Samarkand, Andijan, and other cities. Used by real estate agencies as well as private individuals.


BirBir, @birbir.uz

Platform for buying and selling

Uzbek online platform designed for direct buying and selling of various goods and services without intermediaries. The service allows users to find and post ads for selling used and new items, including furniture, appliances, cars, real estate, and clothing.


Jet, @jet.sharing

Scooter rental

Electric scooter rental service — move around the city quickly and without traffic jams. The app displays hundreds of parking spots for renting and returning scooters.


Q.watt, @qwattuz

System of renting power banks through machines

After charging your smartphone, the power bank can be returned to any machine in the network. The device supports all modern types of connectors: microUSB, Type-C, and Lightning.


Uklon, @uklon_uz

Transport services in Tashkent

A transport service in Tashkent offering a convenient solution for taxis and getting around the city.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#travelling #uzbekistan #technologies #lifestyle #application
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
Which bank to choose in Kyrgyzstan in 2025: 5 trusted brands
Which bank to choose in Kyrgyzstan in 2025: 5 trusted brands
Navruz in Uzbekistan: spring awakening and cultural heritage
Navruz in Uzbekistan: spring awakening and cultural heritage
12 cosmetic stores in Tashkent: from luxury brands to budget options
12 cosmetic stores in Tashkent: from luxury brands to budget options
12 sportswear brands from Central Asia
12 sportswear brands from Central Asia
Where to recycle in Astana and give old items a second life
Where to recycle in Astana and give old items a second life