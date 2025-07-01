20-kyrgyz-words-to-know-before-you-visit-kyrgyzstan

Language opens doors — and in Kyrgyzstan, even a few local words can make all the difference. From polite greetings to asking for directions, these 20 Kyrgyz phrases will help you navigate the country with more confidence and connection.





Salamatsyzby — Hello, formal

A polite way to greet someone respectfully in Kyrgyz.





Salam — Hello, informal

Used casually among friends or younger people.





Rahmat — Thank you

A heartfelt “thank you” that locals appreciate.





Suranych / Otunuch — Please

Adds politeness to requests; useful at markets or restaurants.





Ooba / Jok — Yes / No

Simple but vital for clear communication.





Kechirip koyunguz — Excuse me / Sorry

Use it for apologies or when politely getting someone's attention.





Bul kancha turat? — How much is this?

Essential when shopping or bargaining.





Toilet kayda? — Where is the bathroom?

Very practical in travels and public places.





Kandaysyz? — How are you?

A friendly, polite opener for conversations.





Jakshy, rahmat, özünüz? — Fine, thanks. And you?

A courteous reply that continues the conversation.





Menin atym... — My name is...

Useful for introductions and making connections.





Atynyz kim? — What's your name?

A polite question to learn someone's name.





Men ...-dan keldim — I’m from...

Helps explain your origin — ideal when meeting people.





Kosh bolunguz — Goodbye

A courteous farewell phrase.





Kechiriresiz, men tushunboy turam — Sorry, I don’t understand

A clear way to ask for clarification.





Kayra ayta alasizby? — Can you say that again?

Helpful if you miss what’s been said.





Men tushundum / tushungon jokmun — I understand / I don’t understand

Useful to confirm or clarify comprehension.





Esleti beresizbi? — Could you write that down?

Helps with communication when learning new words.





Magan doktor kerək — I need a doctor

A critical phrase for emergencies.





Jaxshi — Good

A versatile word for saying something is fine, well, or nice.