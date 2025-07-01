Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
20-kyrgyz-words-to-know-before-you-visit-kyrgyzstan
logo
20 Kyrgyz words to know before you visit Kyrgyzstan
Lifestyle

26.06.2025

20 Kyrgyz words to know before you visit Kyrgyzstan

Language opens doors — and in Kyrgyzstan, even a few local words can make all the difference. From polite greetings to asking for directions, these 20 Kyrgyz phrases will help you navigate the country with more confidence and connection.


Salamatsyzby — Hello, formal

A polite way to greet someone respectfully in Kyrgyz.


Salam — Hello, informal

Used casually among friends or younger people.


Rahmat — Thank you

A heartfelt “thank you” that locals appreciate.


Suranych / Otunuch — Please

Adds politeness to requests; useful at markets or restaurants.


Ooba / Jok — Yes / No

Simple but vital for clear communication.


Kechirip koyunguz — Excuse me / Sorry

Use it for apologies or when politely getting someone's attention.


Bul kancha turat? — How much is this?

Essential when shopping or bargaining.


Toilet kayda? — Where is the bathroom?

Very practical in travels and public places.


Kandaysyz? — How are you?

A friendly, polite opener for conversations.


Jakshy, rahmat, özünüz? — Fine, thanks. And you?

A courteous reply that continues the conversation.


Menin atym... — My name is...

Useful for introductions and making connections.


Atynyz kim? — What's your name?

A polite question to learn someone's name.


Men ...-dan keldim — I’m from...

Helps explain your origin — ideal when meeting people.


Kosh bolunguz — Goodbye

A courteous farewell phrase.


Kechiriresiz, men tushunboy turam — Sorry, I don’t understand

A clear way to ask for clarification.


Kayra ayta alasizby? — Can you say that again?

Helpful if you miss what’s been said.


Men tushundum / tushungon jokmun — I understand / I don’t understand

Useful to confirm or clarify comprehension.


Esleti beresizbi? — Could you write that down?

Helps with communication when learning new words.


Magan doktor kerək — I need a doctor

A critical phrase for emergencies.


Jaxshi — Good

A versatile word for saying something is fine, well, or nice.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#foreigners #kyrgyz #kyrgyzstan #englishlanguage #language
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
A vibrant week in Central Asia: top events you can't miss
A vibrant week in Central Asia: top events you can't miss
Nightlife in Almaty and Astana: bars to hang out with friends
Nightlife in Almaty and Astana: bars to hang out with friends
7 famous people from Kyrgyzstan known worldwide
7 famous people from Kyrgyzstan known worldwide
What foreigners need to know about Tajik culture and traditions
What foreigners need to know about Tajik culture and traditions
The best photo studios in Dushanbe with stylish interiors and diverse photo zones
The best photo studios in Dushanbe with stylish interiors and diverse photo zones