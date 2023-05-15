14 applications for life in Tashkent: where to order a taxi and food, choose an apartment and get bonuses for your purchase

We have collected a selection of convenient applications for all occasions in Tashkent.







Transport





Yandex.Taxi

Online taxi ordering service through a mobile application, website or by phone. The service transfers the order to the driver who can arrive the fastest, taking into account the user's location and traffic conditions.

taxi.yandex.uz





InDriver

An international passenger transportation service operating on a decentralized model. All travel conditions are determined as a result of an agreement between drivers and passengers.

play.google.com

apps.apple.com





MyTaxi.uz

Domestic taxi service, which is not inferior to the popularity of Yandex.Taxi. Choose a tariff and order a trip, track the driver's delivery on the map, pay in a convenient way.

apps.apple.com

play.google.com





GO TAXI

A Telegram bot that offers a range of taxi services to choose from: a regular trip, car transfer and delivery. The cost depends on the choice of car that will take you to the right place. For turning on the air conditioner in hot weather or frost, you will have to pay 25 percent of the fare. The bot is suitable for those who do not want or cannot call and order a car - the program uses GPS tracking.

@gotaxibot





"Yandex.Metro"

The application helps residents, as well as visitors to the city, figure out routes, understand where to transfer and how long it will take to travel. All metro stations and opening hours are marked.

yandex.ru

Communication





Telegram





The most popular messenger in Uzbekistan, where there are many local blogs and channels, as well as city bots.





Afisha.uz

An application used by tourists and active citizens. Here you can find out what is happening in the city, what exhibitions, concerts and parties are worth visiting.

play.google.com

apps.apple.com





Imo Video Chat

Here, Uzbeks communicate free of charge via video and audio calls.

play.google.com

apps.apple.com

Food order





Bringo





This is a food ordering and delivery service from cafes and restaurants. There is a convenient function of urgent delivery, when more than 50-60 minutes pass from order to receipt.

bringo.uz

Purchases





Upay





The ability to manage accounts and pay for purchases, services at any time by bank transfer. Mobile communications, Internet service providers, utilities, television, taxes and insurance, loan repayments and other government and educational services are built into the application. It is convenient that there is an auto payment function that you can set up, you can also make purchases in online stores. There is a payment by qr-code in stores.

smst.uz





E-makro

The loyalty system from the Makro supermarket chain combines several functions: a refund of 1-3% of the purchase amount to the account, access to discounts in partner stores, creating your own shopping list, as well as scanning a product barcode to clarify the cost. Customers can receive bonus points on their account and spend them in the store. There is also a telegram version of the application.

@makromarket_bot

play.google.com

apps.apple.com





OLX.uz

An application through which you can sell or buy almost everything: from household appliances and real estate to pets and books. Also in the application you can find such headings as "give away" and "exchange". The application is convenient to communicate with buyers and sellers, which facilitates the process of buying and selling.

play.google.com

Entertainment





Streaming service Zvooq

This is an opportunity to listen to any music in any quantity directly on your smartphone. Streaming is created for those who need music everywhere and always and exactly the one that a person wants to listen to and manage their list. Now the database of the Zvooq program has more than 27 million tracks, many thematic music collections, 2500 professional playlists, the ability to create and save your own music collections, and a convenient user interface.

zvuk.com

Housing





Uybor.uz

The application is designed to search for ads for the sale and rental of housing in Uzbekistan. The service is designed for those who want to sell, rent or buy this or that type of real estate. Options are available, such as search by map or current location, as well as a selected area, city.

uybor.uz