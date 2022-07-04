13-central-asian-travel-companies-that-will-help-organize-a-reliable-and-affordable-vacation-abroad

We have compiled a list of 13 travel companies in Central Asia that people trust. Great experience, good reviews and satisfied customers are all about these brands.





Kazakhstan





TEZ TOUR

TEZ TOUR is an international travel operator that organizes tours for travelers from Kazakhstan, CIS countries and Eastern Europe. It has been operating since 1994, the company's portfolio includes more than 30 countries.

Among the main advantages of the company: its own receiving and sending offices, a convenient online booking system, proven and reliable partners, a wide selection of tours and destinations.

TEZ TOUR has more than 30 partner offices around the world, about 2000 employees, over 30 destinations.

Kaztour travel agency has been pleasing customers with reliable, affordable and interesting tours for 20 years.

The company was founded in 2001 and became one of the first tourism organizations in Kazakhstan, which introduced technologies that were relevant at that time.

The company's mission is to show customers the power of travel and give everyone the opportunity to see the world.

The organization has 11 offices in four cities of Kazakhstan.

KAZUNION

KAZUNION is a tourist operator. It has been operating on the market since 2009. The company has offices in five cities of three countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

A team of professionals strives to become a global company and helps travelers become happier.

HT.KZ





HT.KZ travel agency is one of the leaders of the tourist market in Kazakhstan. It has been working for more than 14 years, it has 11 offices in four cities.

The peculiarity of the company is the unique search for tours, which has no analogues in the CIS countries. The system can select more than 2000 vacation options based on customer requirements.

The main specialization is last-minute tours. There is a large selection of favorable offers with discounts up to 50%.

Thanks to modern technologies, choosing a country for the next vacation is not difficult and not much effort. It is enough to contact a trusted travel agency that will solve all the problems. This is exactly what Happytravel does.

Main destinations: Turkey, Emirates, Greece, Maldives, Egypt, Korea, Georgia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and other countries. Customers are especially pleased with the prompt assistance of managers and quick booking of vouchers. Company operates in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent and Aktobe.

Kyrgyzstan





A large company in Kyrgyzstan. It was founded in 1990. And already in 1991 it organized the first tour abroad.

In 2014, Kyrgyz Concept opened the first hotel in Batumi. A year later, an online flight booking service and many other services and services were launched.

The company's mission is to integrate Central Asia into the developed world, creating accessibility and diversity of travel and events.

The company was founded in 1992 in Bishkek. Over the years, Caravan has firmly established itself in the tourist services market.

The travel agency organizes group and individual tours, combined, business and sightseeing trips, as well as rest and treatment in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the islands of the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean.

Here you can buy airline tickets. Caravan is an accredited agent of the International Association of Air Carriers IATA.

GLAVTOUR, Bishkek is the first private agency providing air transportation services in Kyrgyzstan, founded in 1995.

GLAVTOUR provides tours to many countries. They offer customers a variety of popular destinations at favorable prices.

The travel agency has been operating in the Kyrgyz market for more than five years. A team of professionals can choose tours or buy cheap tickets. Evrotour works only with reliable tour operators, airlines and hotels.

They also carry out last-minute tours to Egypt, Maldives, Dubai, Sri Lanka and other countries. The ticket can be taken in installments.

Uzbekistan

TALISMAN TOUR

TALISMAN TOUR company was founded in 2006. For more than 16 years, it has been providing the opportunity to travel in various directions, organizes visits to different countries and helps to choose any type of vacation: from traditional with beaches and SPA resorts, wellness and educational to exotic and extreme.

The TALISMAN TOUR staff will help you choose a comfortable service, decide on a convenient flight, and also tell you where it is best to rest and in which of the hotels it is more pleasant to stay.

TRAVELSYSTEM is a company that successfully carries out tour operator and agency activities. They have been working on the market since 2009. To date, TRAVELSYSTEM operates in 13 destinations, including Austria, Israel, Italy, UAE, France, Czech Republic and others. Special emphasis is placed on the development of combined high-comfort tours, with an assortment of over 100 programs.

The company has a serious reputation.

OnlineTours

The OnlineTours travel company has been operating since 2016. Among the advantages: the best prices from suppliers and highly qualified managers.

The company has more than a million tickets and tours sold and the same number of satisfied customers. The order can be paid in any convenient way: by bank card on the website or in cash, as well as by transfer.

Tajikistan





Voyager Group

If you live in Tajikistan, tours from Dushanbe to Voyager Group are an option to go abroad with family or friends inexpensively. They cooperate with representatives of most popular hotels, restaurateurs and even the Dubai Ministry of Tourism, therefore they are ready to offer affordable prices for tickets, hotels and entertainment.

Company's staff will select tours and help you work out individual routes. There are vacation options for everyone: resorts in Asia and Europe, even Oceania.