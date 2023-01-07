12-great-technological-startups-from-central-asia

We share the cool achievements of startups from Central Asia: attracting investments, winning accelerators and more.





Cerebra.ai Ltd

It's hard to talk about startups without mentioning Cerebra again. This year the team had many cool achievements:

— won the “Innovative Startup” nomination of the international competition Entrepreneur Of The Year from EY

— won the Johnson & Johnson competition

— joined the Intel #oneAPI program

— Kelleni Berchuk, Head of Technology at Siemens Healthineers, joined the team.





The Appboxo platform helps companies build mini-apps within the service. The startup team has founders from Kyrgyzstan.

The team raised $7M in 2022. Investors include RTP Global, SciFi VC, and Gradient Ventures. The current investors, Antler and 500 Southeast Asia, also participated in the round.





BILLZ

A startup from Uzbekistan creates solutions for retail automation. It offers tools for product management, personnel and finance, analytics, CRM, team training, and integration with marketplaces.

In 2022, international venture funds invested $650 000 in the startup. Quest Ventures from Singapore became the leader of the round.





Ami













The startup operates in Singapore and Jakarta. Among the founders is Beknazar Abdikamalov, a native of Karakalpakstan.

The project attracted $3 million in investment in 2022. The startup was invested by Meta, Goodwater Capital, Strong Ventures, January Capital and Collaborative Fund.





EnsiliTech

Medical startup Assel Sartbayeva from Kyrgyzstan, created on the basis of her research.

This year the project received £300 000 in funding from Spin Up Science Ventures.





TypiPay





Fintech startup TypiPay from Kazakhstan. With it, you can exchange messages and files, carry out remote identification, money transfers, get a virtual debit card.

In 2022, the project attracted $1 million in investments. Business angel Yerlan Issekeshev became the investor.





The MOST Ventures venture fund, the UMAY business angel club and a number of Kazakh investors have invested $500 000 in the Kyrgyz startup Dolon.

The startup solves the problems of the mining industry and allows using its product to optimize the time for geological analysis, increase the accuracy and number of geological scenarios.





IMAN















The startup has attracted more than $10 million in investments from ten venture funds from the US, France, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and other countries.

The goal of IMAN is to create an interest-free society of people through ethical financial products. The community adheres to eco-friendly and Islamic business activities.





CodifyLab

The Kyrgyz IT company Codify Lab received an investment of $400 000 from the Accelerate Prosperity project.

CodifyLab is a group of companies whose activities are aimed at developing the IT sector and creating an IT ecosystem in Kyrgyzstan.





Tass Vision

In 2022, the national venture fund UzVC invested $100 000 in the international startup project TASS Vision.

This is the first startup with investments from UzVC.





Startup Remofirst

In February 2022, the founders held a seed round of investments and raised $14.1 million.

Investors include QED Investors, Mouro Capital and Counterpart Ventures.

Remofirst is an online platform for hiring remote employees from anywhere in the world.





Tai San

The project of Kazakhstani Sanzhar Taizhan. He is helping Vertical Aerospace build 1400 electric aircraft. This is a $5 billion order.