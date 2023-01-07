11-central-asian-musicians-you-should-listen-to

We talk about the cool achievements of compatriots from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which inspire.







Imanbek is the first musician from Kazakhstan to win the Grammy music award. This year, the DJ received an award from Spotify for Roses — Imanbek Remix, which hit one billion streams worldwide last October.





This year, Dimash released a video, on the creation of which he spent more than seven million dollars and three years of his life. He wrote the script for the video for the song "The Story of One Sky" himself.

The artist performed the anthem of Kazakhstan before the fight between Gennady Golovkin and the Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez and amazed the audience around the world.

One of the new songs of the singer Okay hit the top 10 of the Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.

Dimash also received an award at the EMI GALA Fashion Awards 2022 in Dubai.









Temirlan Olzhabay and Nauryz Yernat, @temirlan_yernat_official

Temirlan and Nauryz are a duo of dombra players from Kazakhstan. The musicians conquered Hollywood and won the Grand Prix in the "Instrumental Music" nomination at the Hollywood International Сontest in the USA. The duet presented the composition "Caprice 24" in the author's arrangement and performed the Michael Jackson song They Don't Care About Us on dombra.





Arystan Abildin, @coloritmusic





Arystan is a Kazakhstani cover musician known as Colorit. His version of the hit "Fast" by Slava Marlow & Morgenshtern was certified double platinum. The artist's track scored 45 million plays.





"Irina Kairatovna", @irinakairatovna

In March of this year, the group presented a joint track Kõk tu with rapper Shiza, which has already gained 11 million views.

The group "Irina Kairatovna" also went on a tour of the United States and gave concerts in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami.





Leyla Kodzhakhmetova, @lili_liili





The track of the Kazakhstani singer Liili Hot collected more than 4 000 000 downloads on Spotify and became a platinum single.

Videos with the song on social networks were posted by world famous models, for example, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. And recently, Kim Kardashian posted under "Hot" video.





Miras Zhugunusov, @zhugunussov.mj

The video clip for the song of the Kazakh artist "Zymyran" has received more than 31 000 000 views on YouTube. The singer held several solo concerts in Almaty, Astana and other cities of Kazakhstan. His songs are consistently in the music charts of Kazakhstan.





Abubakr is a rap artist from Kyrgyzstan, better known as Bakr. Together with Ulukmanapo, the track "Distance" gained more than 3 500 000 downloads on Spotify. Bakr is also the author of the songs "Vredina", "Standard of Beauty", "Status of the Soul", "Lilac", the videos of which were popular this year on social networks.





Ulukman Osmonaliev, @ulukmanapo





Ulukman is a Kyrgyz hip-hop artist. The young artist has over 400 000 listeners on Spotify. Among the works of the performer, many are familiar with the tracks “Letali”, “42”, “Asian Aesthetics”, which have gained wide popularity on the Web.





Amirkhan Batabaev, @amirchiiik_





Amirkhan is a young singer from Bishkek whose track hit the Shazam-200 world hits chart. The song "This Love" took the lead in all the charts in Asia just a few days after the release.





Firdavs Avezov, @firdavsavezov_

Firdavs is a thirteen-year-old artist from Uzbekistan. The young musician is familiar to many with his achievements at international and national competitions. This year, Firdavs became a member of the show “Voice. Children".