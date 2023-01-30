10-museum-complexes-in-central-asia-that-will-interest-you

We tell you what interesting and unusual museums in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are worth visiting. From history to the present.





Lumiere-Hall, @lum_kz





City: Almaty, Kazakhstan

Lumiere-Hall is the first projection museum in Kazakhstan. The new cultural facility is equipped with the most modern technology. Here you can plunge into the work of great artists, learn interesting facts about their lives, and get aesthetic pleasure. On the territory of the museum there is a large projection room with cozy ottomans and a multimedia exhibition where you can listen to lectures about the creative life path of people from the world of art.





National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, @nationalmuseumkz





City: Astana, Kazakhstan

The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan opened in the summer of 2014. This is one of the largest museum complexes in Central Asia, covering an area of 74,000 square meters. The museum conducts excursions of various formats: overview and thematic, philosophical, special programs in the form of interactive classes and game excursions.





Fishing History Museum

City: Aralsk, Kazakhstan

The Museum of the History of Fisheries, opened in 2013, is located in the city of Aralsk, Kyzylorda region. There are more than 2,000 exhibits here that tell about the history of fishing in the Aral Sea. The internal layout of the building is arranged in such a way that from the main hall visitors can climb to the captain's bridge of an old fishing vessel.





Museum of Folk Musical Instruments named after Ykhlas, @ykhlas_museum

City: Almaty, Kazakhstan

The Museum of Folk Musical Instruments named after Ykhlas was opened in 1981 in Almaty. The museum has nine halls, where the national musical instruments of the Kazakh people are presented, as well as the cultures of more than 50 countries of the world. There is a hall of musical instruments of the Turkic-speaking peoples, a hall of musical instruments of the peoples of Asia and Africa, a hall of musical instruments of the peoples of Europe and others.





Museum of petroglyphs

City: Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan

In the Museum of Petroglyphs in Cholpon-Ata, on hundreds of rocks, rock paintings ranging in size from 30 centimeters to 3 meters have been preserved. The open-air museum covers an area of 42 hectares. Here you can see images of hunting scenes, battles with animals, hunters, as well as symbolic lines and geometric shapes.





Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts. Gapara Aitieva, @aitievmuseum_

City: Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

This is one of the main venues for a variety of urban art events. Exhibitions of works by both classics of Kyrgyz art and representatives of modern times are held here. The museum's collection includes 18,000 exhibits.





Wax Museum in Tashkent City Park, @tashkentcitypark

City: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

The Wax Museum in Tashkent City Park is a small replica of the famous Madame Tussauds in London. Here you can see the figures of famous characters and people: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mark Zuckerberg, Captain Jack Sparrow and many others. The museum is located in the same building as the planetarium and the flying theatre.





Itchan-kala

City: Khiva, Uzbekistan

Ichan-kala is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This is a fortress city and an open-air museum, a treasure of Uzbekistan. The complex contains numerous madrasahs, mosques, minarets, cells, craft workshops and inns built in the 5th-6th centuries.





Museum of Arts named after I.V. Savitsky

City: Nukus, Uzbekistan

The museum is called the Central Asian "Louvre". There are about 100,000 unique exhibits in the fund's collection. The museum has six departments: the department of fine arts, the department of archeology, the mass education department, the department of folk arts and crafts, the restoration department, as well as the accounting and storage sector.





Tashkent Polytechnic Museum

City: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Museum dedicated to the history of the development of the Uzbek automotive industry. Here you can get acquainted with the history of the emergence of transport from the creation of the wheel and cart to the present day. The exhibition features restored cars. Guests can also take a tour of the world of mathematics, astronomy and modern technology, test their knowledge on various simulators.