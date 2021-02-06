10-good-fitness-clubs-in-bishkek

Change Fitness, @change_fitness_bishkek





Change Fitness is a new generation fitness club created especially for you. They are designed to make any workout explosive, energetic, effective, and most importantly effective.

Address: 300/3 Frunze St.

Contacts: +996 559 539 999, +996 502 539 999, +996 772 539 999

Karven Sport Club, @karven_sportclub





The high level of the training process in Karven guarantees the professionalism of instructors, masters of sports of international class. There is a large selection of sports areas, more than 60 different programs per week, sections and personal training.

Address: 77 Gogol St.

Contacts: +996 312 681 515, +996 556 681 515

Life Fitness, @lifefitness_kg





Life Fitness Astana is a truly classic combination of sports, relaxation, health and beauty. The conditions created by fitness professionals are conducive to training for body and mind. The coaching staff includes real "stars" of fitness and sports, and real certified specialists.

Address: 113/1 Ibragimov St.

Contacts: +996 707 901 999

Delta Fitness, @delta_fitness.kg





Delta Fitness is a premium fitness club that has certified group exercise programs and qualified and experienced instructors that always at your disposal. They offer different programs like CrossFit classes, body sculpt, and B J-J classes. Also there are classes for kids.

Address: 140 Suiynbaev St.

Contacts: +996 704 655 555

World Class, @worldclassbishkek





The World Class Fitness Club provides club members with a full range of fitness and wellness programs, a swimming pool, group and individual training, a gym, a Kids Club, Russian, Finnish and Turkish baths, a Beauty SPA and a fitness bar.

Address: 87/2 Zhukeev-Pudovkin St.

Contacts: +996 554 979 977, +996 777 979 777

Maximum Fitness, @maximum.kg





Fitness center Maximum is a modern multifunctional fitness center. It meets all the requirements of the most discerning customers — from high-quality equipment, a water area, a cycle hall, a boxing hall named after Orzubek Nazarov to a large selection of group programs

Address: 109/1 Turusbekov St.

Contacts: +996 559 900 000, +996 701 757 505

Bisport Gym, @bisportgym





The Bisport Gym sports complex provides services to improve health. In this complex you can practice such sports as: fitness, bodybuilding, crossfit, MMA, Thai boxing, grappling, karate, judo, ji-jitsu, yoga. The martial arts sections are also open to children.

Address: 1 Sadyrbaev St.

Contacts: +996 709 626 811

Flex Gym, @flexgym.kg





Fitness club Flex is glad to welcome everyone who wants to do armwrestling and everyone who wants to take care of their health, strength and beauty of their body. Here you will find a variety of programs for body shaping, the development of all muscle groups, a wide range of various simulators will take care of the correctness of the exercises. Professional instructors will find an approach to any client.

Address: 30b Maldybaev St., 102 Rozzakov St.

Contacts: +996 551 869 301, +996 772 158 289

Dasmia Fitness, @dasmia_fitnessclub





This is a premium fitness club with over 40 group training programs. The center has a swimming pool, kids club, spa, cycle studio, martial arts and medical fitness services.

Address: 2 Ankara St.

Contacts: +996 557 532 121

Life Time Fitness, @lifetime_fitness.bishkek





At the Life Time Fitness club, the desired results can be achieved in a comfortable environment. They provide programs like strength training, boxing, cycling, stretching. Professional trainers develop a personalized training and nutrition course.

Address: 1/2 Tynalieva St.

Contacts: +996 501 777 743, +996 550 313 233