10-cities-in-central-asia-where-you-can-go-for-the-may-holidays

Central Asia is a region that is rich in culture, history and nature, where you can enjoy the picturesque beauties of mountains, lakes, rivers. We talk about cities in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, where you can have a great rest in May.





Kazakhstan

A large country that is known for its unique nature. In May, spring is already coming in Kazakhstan, and the temperature becomes comfortable for walking in nature.





Almaty















The largest city of Kazakhstan, located at the foot of the Zailiyskiy Alatau. Rich in history and natural attractions. In May, the weather in Almaty becomes warm and sunny, making the city a great place to walk. Among the sights worth visiting are: Central Park of Culture and Leisure, Botanical Garden, Medeu. Tourists will also enjoy the national cuisine in local restaurants and cafes.





Shymkent















It is the third largest city in Kazakhstan, located in the south of the country. Shymkent is known for its historical sights, such as the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui and the Akmeshit fortress. It is already warm in Shymkent in May. Tourists can enjoy the city atmosphere and local cuisine.

Kyrgyzstan





This is a country located in the heart of Central Asia, known for its mountains, lakes, rivers and picturesque landscapes. Here you can go hiking, ride horses, take a photo session against the backdrop of picturesque landscapes or just enjoy nature.





Bishkek













The capital of Kyrgyzstan, where many attractions are located. The most iconic and famous place in Bishkek, Ala-Too Square, is located in the city center. Many cultural events are held here. In the capital, it is also worth visiting the Central Department Store - one of the largest shopping centers. Not far from Bishkek is the main natural reserve of Kyrgyzstan - the Ala-Archa National Park.





Osh





The second largest city in Kyrgyzstan, which is located in the south of the country. Osh is known for its ancient history, which is reflected in its architecture and museums. Among the main sights of Osh, the Sulaiman-Too Mosque, which is under the protection of UNESCO, can be noted.





Karakol





A city in the eastern part of Kyrgyzstan, located at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains. Among the sights of Karakol are the Ancient Karakol, which was founded in 1869, the Karakol National Park, where you can see many animals and birds, as well as Lake Issyk-Kul, one of the largest mountain lakes in the world.

Uzbekistan





A country with an ancient culture and rich history, located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road. Uzbekistan is known for its architectural monuments. In May, the air temperature in Uzbekistan does not yet reach critical levels, so tourists can enjoy walks in historical cities, learn about culture and history.





Tashkent





The capital of Uzbekistan and the largest city in Central Asia. The city is rich in history and culture. Here you can see many monuments and architectural sights. In May, the weather in Tashkent becomes warm and sunny, making this city a great place to stroll along its picturesque streets. Among the many attractions you can visit the Red Mosque, Madrasa Kukeldash and the Museum of Applied Arts.





Bukhara





Bukhara is one of the most ancient cities of Uzbekistan. The city is a real open-air museum. In Bukhara, you can see many ancient mosques, madrasahs, a caravanserai, as well as visit many museums. In May, the weather in Bukhara is warm but not hot, which makes this city a great place to study the history and culture of Uzbekistan.





Samarkand















This is another ancient city of Uzbekistan, which is also located on the Great Silk Road. Samarkand is the center of science, culture and art. There are many architectural monuments here: Registan, Gur-Emir, Shakhi-Zinda and many others. In May, the weather in Samarkand is warm enough to enjoy the beauties of this amazing city.

Tajikistan





Tajikistan can be recognized by high mountains, deep valleys and many waterfalls.

It is still cool in Tajikistan in May, but it does not hurt to enjoy the beauties of nature and go hiking to one of the mountain peaks.





Dushanbe















It is the capital of Tajikistan and the largest city in the country. The city is located in a picturesque gorge and is famous for its beautiful architecture and parks. In May, the weather in Dushanbe becomes quite warm, making it a great place to walk and explore the culture of Tajikistan. Among the sights are the National Museum of Tajikistan, the park "Rudaki", the monument to Ismoil Somoni. Tourists should definitely try the local cuisine: plov, flat cakes, kurutob and other traditional dishes.





Khujand





Khujand is located in the northern part of Tajikistan and has a rich history and cultural heritage. It is already warm in Khujand in May. Medieval monuments, mosques, mausoleums have been preserved here. Not far from the city is the Kairakkum reservoir and mountains with huge orchards. Mountaineering enthusiasts will be interested in the Aksu region.