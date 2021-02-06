yoga-classes-in-tashkent

Ozone Fitness Center, @ozonefc.uz
Ozone is the popular fitness club that also offers you yoga classes with certified instructors that help you keep the healthy lifestyle.
Address: 88a Mustakilik Ave., 83a Nukus St.
Contacts: +998 91 164 04 40, +998 91 164 04 48
Eco Wellness Hotel & Spa, @ecowellness.uz
Here, group and individual hatha yoga classes are held with an Indian certified instructor, aimed at improving all body work and mental harmony.
Address: 72 Kibraiskaya St.
Contacts: +998 99 835 83 56, +998 71 268 63 63
BeFit Fitness And Wellness, @befit.uz
BeFit is the club which has combined the best traditions of five-star service with the innovative sports technologies. Here professional yoga instructors help you achieve the harmony of the soul and body, acquire an excellent physical fitness.
Address: 1b Osiyo St.
Contacts: +998 78 148 2200
Chekhov Sport Club, @chekhovsportclubs
In addition to fitness zones, this popular club has areas for yoga, Pilates, and even aeroyoga.
Address: 40/1 Fidokor St., 6b Babur St., 28a Taras Shevchenko St., 60 Amir Temur Ave., 3b Yunusabad - 18
Contacts: +998 71 150 57 75, +998 71 200 05 52
Academy Athletica, @athletica_tashkent
Academy Athletica provides a quality yoga classes by licensed yoga teachers. The fitness complex has a large and spacious hall, where you will not only bring yourself into excellent physical shape, but also have a wonderful time.
Address: 34a Durmon Yuli St.
Contacts: +998 99 883 17 71, +998 95 199 17 71
ReForma, @reforma_fitness_uz
ReForma is a women's fitness club that provide stretching and yoga classes for everyone.
Address: 11 C1 Mirzo-Ulugbekskyi district
Contacts: +998 95 199 08 00, +998 93 377 56 97
Nika Sport, @club_nikasport
This is a women's fitness club, where there is an opportunity to put in order your health and also do fitness yoga aimed at strengthening muscles and relaxing.
Address: 52 Bunedkor Ave., 69 Buz-2 Quater
Contacts: +998 71 263 52 03, +998 71 276 60 72
Aesthetic Island FS, @aestheticisland.fs
Yoga is an effective way to maintain your health. This studio teaches yoga for 50+, yoga for pregnant women, Iyengar yoga and antigravity yoga in hammocks. Everyone can choose something for themselves.
Address: 6 Mustakillik Ave.
Contacts: +998 71 233 66 66, +998 71 233 86 68
Evolution Fitness, @evolution_boutique_fitness
In this studio you will be offered to do yoga in several directions, there is even antigravity yoga for children.
Address: 44 Fergan Hwy.
Contacts: +998 78 148 84 44
Women&Kids Care Centre, @womenkids.uz
This center combines activities for women and children. Professional instructors do yoga classes for keeping active and balanced life. Also there are yoga classes for pregnant women and children.
Address: 131 Parkent Hwy.
Contacts: +998 71 200 00 63