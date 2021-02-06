Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


yoga-classes-in-tashkent
Yoga classes in Tashkent
97
/

Yesterday at 18:00

Yoga classes in Tashkent

Ozone Fitness Center, @ozonefc.uz


Ozone Fitness Center.jpg

Ozone is the popular fitness club that also offers you yoga classes with certified instructors that help you keep the healthy lifestyle.

Address: 88a Mustakilik Ave., 83a Nukus St.

Contacts: +998 91 164 04 40, +998 91 164 04 48


Eco Wellness Hotel & Spa, @ecowellness.uz

Eco Wellness Hotel & Spa.png

Here, group and individual hatha yoga classes are held with an Indian certified instructor, aimed at improving all body work and mental harmony.

Address: 72 Kibraiskaya St.

Contacts: +998 99 835 83 56, +998 71 268 63 63


BeFit Fitness And Wellness, @befit.uz


befit.jpg

BeFit is the club which has combined the best traditions of five-star service with the innovative sports technologies. Here professional yoga instructors help you achieve the harmony of the soul and body, acquire an excellent physical fitness.

Address: 1b Osiyo St.

Contacts: +998 78 148 2200


Chekhov Sport Club, @chekhovsportclubs


Chekhov Sport Club.jpg

In addition to fitness zones, this popular club has areas for yoga, Pilates, and even aeroyoga.

Address: 40/1 Fidokor St., 6b Babur St., 28a Taras Shevchenko St., 60 Amir Temur Ave., 3b Yunusabad - 18

Contacts: +998 71 150 57 75, +998 71 200 05 52


Academy Athletica, @athletica_tashkent

Academy Athletica.jpeg

Academy Athletica provides a quality yoga classes by licensed yoga teachers. The fitness complex has a large and spacious hall, where you will not only bring yourself into excellent physical shape, but also have a wonderful time.

Address: 34a Durmon Yuli St.

Contacts: +998 99 883 17 71, +998 95 199 17 71


ReForma, @reforma_fitness_uz


ReForma.jpg

ReForma is a women's fitness club that provide stretching and yoga classes for everyone.

Address: 11 C1 Mirzo-Ulugbekskyi district

Contacts: +998 95 199 08 00, +998 93 377 56 97


Nika Sport, @club_nikasport


nika sport.jpg

This is a women's fitness club, where there is an opportunity to put in order your health and also do fitness yoga aimed at strengthening muscles and relaxing.

Address: 52 Bunedkor Ave., 69 Buz-2 Quater

Contacts: +998 71 263 52 03, +998 71 276 60 72


Aesthetic Island FS, @aestheticisland.fs

Aesthetic Island FS.jpg

Yoga is an effective way to maintain your health. This studio teaches yoga for 50+, yoga for pregnant women, Iyengar yoga and antigravity yoga in hammocks. Everyone can choose something for themselves.

Address: 6 Mustakillik Ave.

Contacts: +998 71 233 66 66, +998 71 233 86 68


Evolution Fitness, @evolution_boutique_fitness

Evolution Fitness.jpeg

In this studio you will be offered to do yoga in several directions, there is even antigravity yoga for children.

Address: 44 Fergan Hwy.

Contacts: +998 78 148 84 44

Women&Kids Care Centre, @womenkids.uz


Women&Kids Care Centre.jpeg

This center combines activities for women and children. Professional instructors do yoga classes for keeping active and balanced life. Also there are yoga classes for pregnant women and children.

Address: 131 Parkent Hwy.

Contacts: +998 71 200 00 63

#healthy #uzbekistan #tashkent #yoga #masterclass
