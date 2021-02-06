yoga-classes-in-tashkent

Ozone Fitness Center, @ozonefc.uz





Ozone is the popular fitness club that also offers you yoga classes with certified instructors that help you keep the healthy lifestyle.

Address: 88a Mustakilik Ave., 83a Nukus St.

Contacts: +998 91 164 04 40, +998 91 164 04 48

Eco Wellness Hotel & Spa, @ecowellness.uz

Here, group and individual hatha yoga classes are held with an Indian certified instructor, aimed at improving all body work and mental harmony.

Address: 72 Kibraiskaya St.

Contacts: +998 99 835 83 56, +998 71 268 63 63

BeFit Fitness And Wellness, @befit.uz





BeFit is the club which has combined the best traditions of five-star service with the innovative sports technologies. Here professional yoga instructors help you achieve the harmony of the soul and body, acquire an excellent physical fitness.

Address: 1b Osiyo St.

Contacts: +998 78 148 2200

Chekhov Sport Club, @chekhovsportclubs





In addition to fitness zones, this popular club has areas for yoga, Pilates, and even aeroyoga.

Address: 40/1 Fidokor St., 6b Babur St., 28a Taras Shevchenko St., 60 Amir Temur Ave., 3b Yunusabad - 18

Contacts: +998 71 150 57 75, +998 71 200 05 52

Academy Athletica, @athletica_tashkent

Academy Athletica provides a quality yoga classes by licensed yoga teachers. The fitness complex has a large and spacious hall, where you will not only bring yourself into excellent physical shape, but also have a wonderful time.

Address: 34a Durmon Yuli St.

Contacts: +998 99 883 17 71, +998 95 199 17 71





ReForma is a women's fitness club that provide stretching and yoga classes for everyone.

Address: 11 C1 Mirzo-Ulugbekskyi district

Contacts: +998 95 199 08 00, +998 93 377 56 97





This is a women's fitness club, where there is an opportunity to put in order your health and also do fitness yoga aimed at strengthening muscles and relaxing.



Address: 52 Bunedkor Ave., 69 Buz-2 Quater



Aesthetic Island FS, @aestheticisland.fs





Yoga is an effective way to maintain your health. This studio teaches yoga for 50+, yoga for pregnant women, Iyengar yoga and antigravity yoga in hammocks. Everyone can choose something for themselves.

Address: 6 Mustakillik Ave.

Contacts: +998 71 233 66 66, +998 71 233 86 68

Evolution Fitness, @evolution_boutique_fitness

In this studio you will be offered to do yoga in several directions, there is even antigravity yoga for children.Address: 44 Fergan Hwy.Contacts: +998 78 148 84 44This center combines activities for women and children. Professional instructors do yoga classes for keeping active and balanced life. Also there are yoga classes for pregnant women and children.Address: 131 Parkent Hwy.Contacts: +998 71 200 00 63