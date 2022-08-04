why-it-is-worth-coming-to-karakol-and-what-you-can-see-there

Karakol is located near Lake Issyk-Kul, which attracts tourists from around the world. It is also located about 150 kilometers from the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, which also makes this place interesting.







Where to stay









Hostels: KbH-Karakol based Hostel, Duet Hostel, Kurjun, Snow Leopard Hostel, Urban Monkey Tent hostel & bar, Hostel Ilbirs, Happy Nomads Yurt Camp & Hostel, SunHouse Hostel Karakol, Hostel My House, Capsule Hostel.

Hotels: Karagat Hotel, My hotel Karakol, Caravan Hotel, Hillside Karakol B&B, Park Hotel&Hostel, EniRest, Green Yard Hotel, Amir Hotel, Otel Issyk-Kul-Karakol, MIXX HOTEL.

What to watch



Attractions



Russian Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral. You can't take photos inside, but the place is worth a visit for the atmosphere and architecture.





Museum of N. M. Przhevalsky — Memorial Museum was opened in Karakol in 1957. It exhibited documents and exhibits from the archives of the Geographical Society of the USSR. Today, the museum's exposition includes documents, photographs and personal belongings of Przewalski.

The Animal Bazaar is one of the largest in the Issyk-Kul region and has already become a tourist attraction. The place is unusual. Tourists note the unique flavor of the market.

The Dungan mosque is a vivid example of Chinese culture on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. During its construction, not a single nail was used: all parts of the building are connected by cuttings and grooves.

Natural places



Lake Issyk-Kul is a place loved by all Kyrgyzstanis and not only. It's definitely worth a visit.

The Barskoon Gorge is located in the Terskey Ala-Too mountains. It is famous for its waterfalls and gold-bearing rivers.

The Altyn-Arashan gorge is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Kyrgyzstan due to its unique nature, hot springs located right in the gorge, vast spruce forests and stunning views.





The Juuku gorge is located 75 kilometers from Karakol, west of the Chon-Kyzyl-Suu gorge. The color of the water in the lakes is amazing and unusual: shades of green, blue, and purple can be traced in it. Here you can see whole herds of ibexes, argali, stone martens, roe deer, snowcocks, kekliks and bearded partridges.

Ala-Kul is a lake in the Terskey-Alatau region in the Central Tien Shan. This is one of the most beautiful places in the Terskey-Alatau region.

Khan-Tengri Peak is located to the east of Lake Issyk-Kul, near the border with Kazakhstan and China. There is a capsule at the top of the mountain that contains messages from everyone who has ever made it here.

Boris Yeltsin Peak is located on the Terskey Ala-Too ridge of the Tien Shan mountain system. This is the central peak of the Terskey Ala-Too ridge and the third highest peak of the ridge.

And this is only a small part of the natural places that can be seen here.

What to try



Ashlyang-fu



This spicy cold Dungan dish is a mixture of ingredients and taste, where two types of noodles are used: large rice noodles and long wheat flour noodles. It is seasoned with spicy Dungan vinegar and chili peppers, and sprinkled with fragrant chopped herbs on top. There are different cooking options, but all Kyrgyzstanis love the Karakol version.





Gan-fan



Gan-fan has almost the same ingredients as lagman, but it is served with boiled rice instead of noodles.

Kyrgyz national dishes



In each region, samsa, plov or shurpa are prepared in their own way. So try them in Karakol too. And do not forget about beshbarmak.

Things to do



Tours



Karakol offers many tours and activities that do not require much planning effort. Here you can choose from classic tours of sights and natural places, as well as an interesting gastronomic tour.





Hot Springs Altyn-Arashan



The place is located in the gorge and valley of the Arashan River, 10 kilometers from Karakol, near the village of Ak-Suu. At the resort, you can take radon baths, which have a therapeutic effect on the human body.

Ski resort «Karakol»



There are four chair lifts, three hotel buildings, chalets, a restaurant and a cafe on the slope on the territory of the ski base.

The ski season starts in November and lasts until April.