Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
why-everyone-loves-jalal-abad-natural-places-sights-and-local-cuisine
Why everyone loves Jalal-Abad: natural places, sights and local cuisine
94
Main page
/
Travelling

05.09.2022

Why everyone loves Jalal-Abad: natural places, sights and local cuisine

Jalal-Abad is the third largest city in Kyrgyzstan, and Jalal-Abad region is rich in beautiful natural places. We tell you what is worth seeing here.


Where to stay


 Hotels: Zhyldyz, KOK-ART Hotel Jalal-Abad, Jannat Regency Jalal-Abad

Guest houses: Guest House EtnoDom, Guest House Good Night

What to see

Sary-Chelek


 This is a specially protected natural territory of the country on the Chatkal and Atoinak ranges, in the Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. In 1979, the reserve was included in the UNESCO International Network of Biosphere Reserves.

The Biosphere Reserve has become one of the most popular places in Kyrgyzstan for hiking among locals and tourists.

Треккинг по заповеднику вокруг озера Сары-Челек

Arslanbob


 A resort in the Bazar-Korgon district. It is located 690 kilometers from Bishkek. The resort consists of five villages: Arstanbab, Gumkana, Belterek, Zhai-Terek, Zharadar.

Toktogul


This is a city next to which there is a reservoir formed by the Toktogul hydroelectric dam on the Naryn River. Here you can swim and fish.

Shah Fazil Mausoleum


 The mausoleum included in the complex of religious buildings dating back to the Karakhanid era. This is a whole complex of the sacred mountain Archa-Mazar with the mausoleum of Alamberdar and the cave of the Holy hermit, the place of execution of 2700 soldiers of Islam, a mosque, a vertically installed stone, the mausoleum of Shah Fazil and the mausoleum of Safed-Boulon.

The complex has become a Muslim shrine, a place of worship for many pilgrims.

Chychkan Gorge


 Juniper, spruce, wild blackberry and barberry grow on the slopes of the mountains surrounding the Chychkan Gorge. There flows a stormy river, which is also called Chychkan and flows into the Toktogul reservoir. There is also a hunting reserve in the gorge, where capricorn, roe deer, wild boar, argali and other wild animals are protected.

Naryn Canyon


 The canyon is notable for its stunning view of the blue and full-flowing Naryn.

What to try

Fish


Trout is praised in Toktogul — tasty, inexpensive and fast.

Bread


Local traditional homemade tandoor bread. Definitely worth a try.

Mash-Cordo


 Traditional soup with mash and rice.

Суп из маша

Pilaf


Pilaf is a dish that is worth trying in every city and every country in Central Asia. After all, all recipes are different. Always satisfying and delicious.

Mantas


You will find local manta rays in almost all establishments, one of the most popular dishes in the region.

What to do

Excursions


Let the locals show you the unique cultural and gastronomic possibilities of Jalal-Abad. Here you can find both classic gastronomic tours and city tours, as well as visit interesting master classes.


Cover photo source: economist.kg

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#travelling #tourism #kyrgyzstan #jalalabad
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Incredible nature of Kyrgyzstan in the photos of foreign photographers
1792
Ecotourism in Mongolia: where to relax and feel like a nomad
1061
What to know if you are planning to travel to Georgia
1301
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.