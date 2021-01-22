where-to-try-national-cuisine-in-tashkent

Khiva Restaurant, @khiva.restoran





The outlet has an abundance of local art, traditional ceramics and vibrant colors which makes it a lively and casual place for dining. The main highlight of this space is the char grilled oven, Kazan, Tandir. It will offer freshly baked bread as kulchatoyar or tandir-non from the clay oven, authentic local dishes and varieties of plovs.

Address: 1 Navoi St.

Contacts: +998 71 207 13 11

Shosh Restaurant, @shosh_restaurant





On the first floor of the Hilton Tashkent City hotel, you will find a restaurant with classic interior, with calm and warm colors. Experience and enjoy Uzbek & European cuisine for lunch with family or colleagues.

Address: 2 Islam Karim St.

Contacts: +998 94 940 40 01

Cafe 1991, @cafe_1991





It is the popular cafe in Tashkent that offers oriental cuisine. Here you can try different type of meat, plovs, and of course samsa

Address: 7 Mustaklik St.

Contacts: +998 90 919 91 00

Caravan, @caravan_rest





This is the first Uzbek restaurant opened in the capital of Uzbekistan. The restaurant resembles a hospitable, cozy Uzbek grandmother's house with many secluded corners. The air here is saturated with aromas of samsa and real Uzbek pilaf.

Address: 22 Kahhar St.

Contacts: +998 78 150 66 06, +998 78 150 75 55

Sal-Sal Restaurant, @salsalgroup





Sal-Sal is a true reflection of oriental hospitality. Sal-Sal menu consists of Uzbek dishes in the author's interpretation. It will surprise you with shashlik from the khan's palace, traditional salad "Bakhor", oriental set of several types of samsa, mantas, dolma, fried dumplings.

Address: 6 Afrosiyab St.

Contacts: +998 95 193 65 65

Sato Restaurant, @sato.rest





The restaurant got its name from the ancient Uzbek stringed bowed musical instrument. Here, in luxury and bliss, the restaurant's menu offers dishes from different regions of not only Uzbekistan, but also Central Asian countries, prepared according to ancient, newly revived recipes.

Address: 18 Kahhar St.

Contacts: +998 71 150 06 60

Afsona Restaurant, @afsona_restaurant





This is one of the best restaurants of national Uzbek cuisine in Tashkent. The restaurant menu will surprise you with the most sophisticated dishes and pastries.

Address: 30 Shevchenko St.

Contacts: +998 71 252 56 81

Sim Sim Restaurant, @simsimrestaurantuz





Sim Sim is a cozy and comfortable restaurant, where you should definitely be offered to try the best of Uzbek cuisine. The restaurant is suitable for a business meeting, for a date with romantic music, for a wonderful dinner with a glass of wine with friends or family.

Address: 15 Mukimi St.

Contacts: +998 98 137 33 99, +998 71 253 54 34