Where to study in Transcaucasia: top 10 best universities in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia

We continue to acquaint you with the best educational institutions in the world. Read more about universities in the region of Transcaucasia in the material.







Azerbaijan





Khazar University, @xezeruniversitesi





Where: Baku

Founded: 1991

Khazar University is one of the best higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan.

The university has four faculties: Engineering and Applied Sciences, Economics and Management, Humanities and Social Sciences and Pedagogical. More than 200 scientists and teachers work at the university, including about 40 doctors of sciences, about 100 candidates of sciences, recognized scientists, scientists and artists.





Baku State University





Where: Baku

Founded: 1919

Baku State University is an institution of higher professional education in Azerbaijan. Member of the European University Association. More than 22,000 students study here every year.

The mission of Baku State University is the training of highly qualified, competitive personnel in the domestic and international labor market.





Baku Engineering University





Where: Baku

Year of foundation: 2016

The university was established on November 8, 2016. Its goal is to improve the teaching of engineering technologies and the training of highly qualified personnel in this area.

More than 5000 students study at the university, and the campus covers 20 hectares.











Where: Baku

Year of foundation: 2006

International students from more than 40 countries receive education at ADA University. Some foreign students receive scholarships and benefits from the state.

Georgia





Ilya State University





Where: Tbilisi

Year of foundation: 2006

State University Ilya was founded in 2006 as a result of the merger of six different academic institutions. Currently, ISU is one of the leading research and educational institutions in Georgia.





Tbilisi State University











Where: Tbilisi

Founded: 1918

Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University is the oldest and largest higher educational institution in Georgia, a center of science and culture.

TSU has seven faculties: law, economics, humanities, medicine, social and political sciences, exact sciences and natural sciences. The university also includes five branches in various regions of Georgia.





University of Georgia, @the.university.of.georgia





Where: Tbilisi

Year of foundation: 2004

It is a private university founded in 2004.

From 2005 to 2007, the university developed and grew significantly. During these years, master's programs were added to undergraduate programs. By 2007, the university had already accepted the first graduate students.

Armenia





Yerevan State University





Where: Yerevan

Founded: 1919

This is the oldest of the universities in Armenia. Today Yerevan State University is the largest and most prestigious university in the country.

The university has over 3000 employees and over 8000 students.





American University of Armenia





Where: Yerevan

Founded: 1991

It is the first university to introduce Western educational standards in the country. It has been accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

The university has two main buildings, which are located in the center of the capital.





Armenian National Agricultural University





Where: Yerevan

Founded: 1930

This is one of the largest in the republic and the only higher educational institution in the agricultural sector.

Armenian National Agricultural University is a relatively small university with a total of 1000 students. The university cooperates with other international universities on student exchange issues.