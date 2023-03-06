where-to-study-acting-in-astana

Acting is one of the most effective methods of personal development. We have compiled a list of places where you can learn the skills of actors.
PVE film academy @pve.film.academy
The academy has a variety of courses in acting and public speaking, divided by age.
Kak v kino, @kakvkino.kz
There are acting classes for children and adults from acting theater and film actors. Also, students have the opportunity to practice on the set.
Bm acting, @bm.acting
The school conducts trainings and courses in acting skills through acting psychology.
New Art Academy, @new_art_academy
The Academy conducts training and castings mainly in the Kazakh language.
Studio 57, @studio57.kz
Author's courses for teenagers and adults. The teachers are experienced professionals with a wealth of knowledge. This is an actress and TV presenter of programs on El Arna and 24 KZ — Anna Starchenko. And the second director, casting director — Marina Netida.