WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Where to study acting in Astana
Places

Today at 19:45

Where to study acting in Astana

Acting is one of the most effective methods of personal development. We have compiled a list of places where you can learn the skills of actors.


PVE film academy @pve.film.academy

The academy has a variety of courses in acting and public speaking, divided by age.


Kak v kino, @kakvkino.kz

There are acting classes for children and adults from acting theater and film actors. Also, students have the opportunity to practice on the set.


Bm acting, @bm.acting

The school conducts trainings and courses in acting skills through acting psychology.


New Art Academy, @new_art_academy

The Academy conducts training and castings mainly in the Kazakh language.


Studio 57, @studio57.kz

Author's courses for teenagers and adults. The teachers are experienced professionals with a wealth of knowledge. This is an actress and TV presenter of programs on El Arna and 24 KZ — Anna Starchenko. And the second director, casting director — Marina Netida.

#astana #kazakhstan #actors #studying #class
