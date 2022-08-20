Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
where-to-look-for-a-job-in-the-uae-11-useful-websites-with-current-vacancies
Where to look for a job in the UAE: 11 useful websites with current vacancies
146
Main page
/
Lifestyle

18.08.2022

Where to look for a job in the UAE: 11 useful websites with current vacancies

We have collected websites and resources that will help those who have moved to the UAE and are looking for work.


The UAE is a favorite place for recreation among residents of the CIS countries. However, many are considering this region for relocation as well.

дубай (1).jpg

In most cases, an average level of English is required to live and work in the Emirates. You can also find vacancies without such a requirement, but most likely it will be a low-paid job.


Chatru.com

A forum about life in the UAE for Russian speakers. In addition to vacancies that do not require knowledge of English and Arabic, you can find many more useful things here.


Linkedin.com

Before you start looking for a job through Linkedin, you should put your profile in order: write a couple of suggestions about yourself in the bio, add a resume and an «Open to work» icon.


Bayt.com

A popular job search site in the UAE. Here you can create your own CV and even read interesting materials on the topic of employment.


Jobsindubai.com

dubai.jpg

The portal has more than 7000 vacancies in almost all industries in the UAE. Among the top categories: PR, Marketing, Health Care.


Naukrigulf.com

One of the leading resources where you can find vacancies for every taste throughout the UAE.


Laimoon.com

In addition to vacancies, the site provides online courses and other opportunities that will facilitate job search.


Dubaijobs.net

One of the biggest job sites in Dubai. Here are the current vacancies from top companies such as Asus, Intel and others.


Rigzone.com

MEDubai2.jpg

The resource offers to select vacancies in the Emirates in the oil industry sector.


Dubaicareers.ae

A government portal that provides job opportunities to job seekers in the UAE.


Monstergulf.com

Monster is a global online solution for the employment of people looking for work and employers who need excellent specialists.


Dubizzle.com

This is the leading classifieds site for users in the UAE. On the website you can also find an apartment for rent or a necessary product for purchase.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#dubai #work #uae #immigration
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Young Yakuts who create global trends and achieve success
1757
5 Kyrgyzstanis who participate in international marathons
1134
Tatar and Bashkir traditions you didn't know about
2638
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.