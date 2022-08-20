Where to look for a job in the UAE: 11 useful websites with current vacancies

We have collected websites and resources that will help those who have moved to the UAE and are looking for work.





The UAE is a favorite place for recreation among residents of the CIS countries. However, many are considering this region for relocation as well.





In most cases, an average level of English is required to live and work in the Emirates. You can also find vacancies without such a requirement, but most likely it will be a low-paid job.





Chatru.com

A forum about life in the UAE for Russian speakers. In addition to vacancies that do not require knowledge of English and Arabic, you can find many more useful things here.





Linkedin.com

Before you start looking for a job through Linkedin, you should put your profile in order: write a couple of suggestions about yourself in the bio, add a resume and an «Open to work» icon.





Bayt.com

A popular job search site in the UAE. Here you can create your own CV and even read interesting materials on the topic of employment.





Jobsindubai.com





The portal has more than 7000 vacancies in almost all industries in the UAE. Among the top categories: PR, Marketing, Health Care.





Naukrigulf.com

One of the leading resources where you can find vacancies for every taste throughout the UAE.





Laimoon.com

In addition to vacancies, the site provides online courses and other opportunities that will facilitate job search.





Dubaijobs.net

One of the biggest job sites in Dubai. Here are the current vacancies from top companies such as Asus, Intel and others.





Rigzone.com

The resource offers to select vacancies in the Emirates in the oil industry sector.





Dubaicareers.ae

A government portal that provides job opportunities to job seekers in the UAE.





Monstergulf.com

Monster is a global online solution for the employment of people looking for work and employers who need excellent specialists.





Dubizzle.com

This is the leading classifieds site for users in the UAE. On the website you can also find an apartment for rent or a necessary product for purchase.