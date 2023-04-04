where-to-learn-to-play-musical-instruments-in-astana

It's never too late to learn, especially if your heart tells you to. We have compiled a selection of teaching schools in the city for those who have been waiting for a better moment.





Ne Shkola Barabanov, @neshkolabarabanov_astana

The largest drum school in the city. They teach from scratch, bring all students to the result, give the first visit for free.

Address: st. Seyitkali Mendeshev, 11





More Than Piano School, @bolshe.chem.piano.astana

A school for adults where they will teach you how to play from scratch without boring theory. Trial lesson is free. They have two points: on the right and left banks.

Address: st. Imanov, 17 / st. Sarayshyk, 7/1





Qurmangazy Music Academy, @qurmangazy.musicacademy.kz

A music school that teaches adults not only on ordinary musical instruments, but also on national ones, such as kobyz and dombra. They have two branches on the left bank.

Address: st. Kerey-Zhanibek Khandar, 22 / Kabanbay Batyr Ave., 56B





PIANO, @piano.astana

A creative center that teaches individual courses for children and adults. Now 50% is valid when registering for the first individual lesson.

Address: 28 Koshkarbaev Ave. / st. Chingiz Aitmatov, 34





Talant Studio, @talant_studio

Here they promise a quick result and training on such instruments as dombra, guitar and piano.

Address: Mangilik Yel ave., 19





Amanat Music, @amanat_music

Multifunctional arts center founded by singer Saule Zhanpeisova. They help everyone who wants to get closer to music. Learn to play the piano dombra, violin and guitar.

Address: 11 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.