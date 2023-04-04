Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Where to learn to play musical instruments in Astana
Main page

Yesterday at 19:45

Where to learn to play musical instruments in Astana

It's never too late to learn, especially if your heart tells you to. We have compiled a selection of teaching schools in the city for those who have been waiting for a better moment.


Ne Shkola Barabanov, @neshkolabarabanov_astana

The largest drum school in the city. They teach from scratch, bring all students to the result, give the first visit for free.

Address: st. Seyitkali Mendeshev, 11


More Than Piano School, @bolshe.chem.piano.astana

pexels-pavel-danilyuk-7521183.jpg

A school for adults where they will teach you how to play from scratch without boring theory. Trial lesson is free. They have two points: on the right and left banks.

Address: st. Imanov, 17 / st. Sarayshyk, 7/1


Qurmangazy Music Academy, @qurmangazy.musicacademy.kz

A music school that teaches adults not only on ordinary musical instruments, but also on national ones, such as kobyz and dombra. They have two branches on the left bank.

Address: st. Kerey-Zhanibek Khandar, 22 / Kabanbay Batyr Ave., 56B


PIANO, @piano.astana

A creative center that teaches individual courses for children and adults. Now 50% is valid when registering for the first individual lesson.

Address: 28 Koshkarbaev Ave. / st. Chingiz Aitmatov, 34


Talant Studio, @talant_studio

Here they promise a quick result and training on such instruments as dombra, guitar and piano.

Address: Mangilik Yel ave., 19


Amanat Music, @amanat_music

Multifunctional arts center founded by singer Saule Zhanpeisova. They help everyone who wants to get closer to music. Learn to play the piano dombra, violin and guitar.

Address: 11 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.

#astana #kazakhstan #school #music #musicinstruments
