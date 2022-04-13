Where to go in Uzbekistan, except Samarkand and Bukhara. Ski resorts and beaches

We tell you where visitors and residents of Uzbekistan rest, in addition to the famous cities of the country.







Ski resort Chimgan









The most famous resort in Uzbekistan — Uzbek Switzerland— Chimgan ski resort. This is one of the best winter complexes on the territory of the former Soviet Union. Its features: slopes of different levels of complexity, clean air and mild climate.

The resort is located near Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, at an altitude of 1600 meters of the western ridge of the Tien Shan. The skiing season is from mid-December to March-April.

There are plans to build a resort for six thousand people, with the participation of foreign investors. It will include 20 kilometers of ski slopes and other attractions: indoor swimming pool, zipline, rock climbing, mountain biking. The highest ropeway station will be the highest in Central Asia.





The new modern resort is located in Bostanlyk district of Tashkent region. There are gondola and chairlift. There are tracks of different lengths and levels of complexity. You can also ride sleds, snowmobiles, quad bikes.

This is one of the most popular places for recreation among Tashkent residents. The area has entertainment for children and comfortable restaurants.





Beldersay Ski Resort









Источник фотографии: uzbekistan.travel

Another famous ski resort in Uzbekistan. It is located on the steep spurs of the Tien Shan, an hour's drive from Tashkent.

The skiing season is from November to May. But the slopes here are quite difficult, suitable for experienced athletes.





Charvak reservoir









If you like a beach vacation, then Uzbekistan, despite the lack of access to the sea, there are suitable resorts. One of them is Charvak reservoir — artificial reservoir in the spurs of the Western Tien Shan. Locals call it Charvak or Tashkent Sea.

There is beautiful nature, a reservoir surrounded by green mountain slopes. There are well-equipped beaches, recreation centers, sanatoriums and resorts, hotels.





Tudakul Lake









Источник фотографии: uzbekistan.travel

A new beach resort in Navoi region, on the shore of Lake Tudakul. The area is called Silk Road Family Resort. Here you can organize a comfortable family vacation.

There is a beach, health complex and water park on the territory. There are attractions for children, there are tapchans, restaurants and cottages.









Источник фотографии: humsonbuloq.uz



The resort is for those who care about their health and want not only to rest, but also to be cured.

There are comfortable rooms, complex meals, swimming pools, jacuzzi, sauna, gym, water park, playground, sports fields and even a cinema.





Zaamin National Park









Источник фотографии: uzbek-travel.com



It is worth going here for the incredible nature. The park is located in Zaamin district of Djizak region. Here you can see different natural and historical sights. But the main feature is the therapeutic recreation. Nearby is the famous sanatorium Zaamin, which is located at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level.