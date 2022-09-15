Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
where-to-go-in-autumn-15-budget-options-for-traveling-from-central-asia
Where to go in autumn: 15 budget options for traveling from Central Asia
106
Main page

13.09.2022

Where to go in autumn: 15 budget options for traveling from Central Asia

We have compiled a list of budget air tickets from Central Asian cities.

Almaty

Казахстан Алматы

Tickets from Almaty are most popular in the summer months, and the low seasons for buying tickets are in February, April and November.

Direct flights from Almaty are operated by 17 airlines. Most of the flights are operated by Air Astana.

The most popular destinations from Almaty to other countries:

Almaty — Moscow 114 $

Almaty — Istanbul 121 $

Almaty — Antalya 128 $.

The cheapest tickets from Almaty to foreign countries:

Almaty — Bishkek from 69 $

Almaty — Dushanbe 70 $

Almaty — Abu Dhabi from 81 $.


Nur-Sultan

астана.jpg

The most popular tickets from Nursultan are in July, August and October. The low season for buying tickets can be called January, February and April.

Just like in Almaty, 17 airlines operate direct flights from the capital.

The most popular destinations from Nursultan to other countries:

Nur-Sultan — Moscow 72 $

Nur-Sultan — Istanbul 191 $

Nur-Sultan — Budapest 79 $.

Cheap tickets from Nursultan to foreign countries:

Nur-Sultan — Bishkek 46 $

Nur-Sultan — Omsk 85 $

Nur-Sultan — Tashkent 95 $.


Bishkek

Бишкек

If we talk about Bishkek, the most popular tickets from this city are in July, August and September, the low season for buying is February, April and May.

Direct flights from Bishkek are operated by 13 airlines.

The most popular destinations from Bishkek to other countries:

Bishkek — Istanbul 120 $

Bishkek — Moscow 114 $

Bishkek — Antalya 133 $.

Cheap tickets from Bishkek to foreign countries:

Bishkek — Nur-Sultan 86 $

Bishkek — Almaty 87 $

Bishkek — Kazan 91 $.


Tashkent

ташкент

The most popular months for buying tickets from Tashkent fall on June, July and August. The low season for buying tickets is January, February, November.

Direct flights from Tashkent are operated by 19 airlines.

The most popular destinations from Tashkent to other countries:

Tashkent — Moscow 152 $

Tashkent — Seoul 280 $

Tashkent — Saint Petersburg 176 $.

Cheap tickets from Tashkent to foreign countries:

Tashkent — Almaty 84 $

Tashkent — Dushanbe 89 $

Tashkent — Nur-Sultan 110 $.


Dushanbe

душанбе.jpg

The most popular tickets from Dushanbe are in May, June and July, the low season falls on October, November and December.

Direct flights from Dushanbe are operated by 9 airlines.

The most popular destinations from Dushanbe to other countries:

Dushanbe — Moscow 231 $

Dushanbe — Tashkent 57 $

Dushanbe — Khujand 29 $.

Cheap tickets from Dushanbe to foreign countries:

Dushanbe — Tashkent 84 $

Dushanbe — Nur-Sultan 123 $

Dushanbe — Almaty 116 $.

#travelling #tourism #centralasia
