Where to go in Astana: 15 places recommended by the influencers

We tell you where bloggers like to spend their time in the capital of Kazakhstan.





Anel Abdu, city — Astana, blogger, @anel_abdu





I have been living in Astana since 2016, and I have my favorite places.

Central Park

After moving to Astana, we lived near the Central Park. Every weekend my family and I went for a walk there. This is one of the most beautiful parks in the country.

Turandot Restaurant

Our family's favorite restaurant. We go here on weekends to spend time together and take a break from cooking.

EXPO territory

We often walk with our daughters on the territory of the EXPO, since we live nearby. It feels like you are somewhere abroad. Children like the playground.

Sinsay Store

Here you can buy an interesting and budget decor that looks beautiful. I often share my findings with subscribers.

Sapa Market

During the renovation, we purchased plumbing and household items in this market. Prices are two times lower than in stores. If you need something around the house, we go there right away.

Dinara Uali, city — Astana, blogger, @dinara_my_remont





I have been living in Astana for 12 years. The capital has become a favorite city after his native Almaty — after all, our children were born here!

Botanical Garden

One of the favorite places in the city. I love hiking in the garden. It is a joy to witness the birth of a beautiful park. We can watch the trees grow in the garden year after year.

Borovoe Resort

Two hours drive from the city — and you are already in a pine forest alone with nature. We love to go out with our family, spend time filling up after the hustle and bustle of the city.

Astana Opera

For me, this is a magical world of talented and beautiful people. What emotions! It is always interesting to watch the actors play, and the scenery is a separate kind of art.

Kazmunaygas Round Square

One of the most atmospheric places in the city. Beautiful day and night. On the square you can walk around the fountain, have dinner with a beautiful view. From here we start a walk along the Nurzhol Alley to reach the "Bayterek".

Sunday brunches at Rixos President Astana Hotel

We like to spend weekends with our family and have a delicious meal! The Rixos President Astana Hotel hosts brunches on Sundays. You can have lunch, relax and chat with your family. And for children there is always entertainment with animators.

Sofia Eskalieva, city — Astana, stylist-image maker, @coco_sofiko

I am an image stylist, fashion influencer and blogger from Astana. I have been living in the capital since 2003 and consider myself almost a native. I love Astana for the incomparable, contradictory vibe!

I like to go to various events in the city. These are the openings of clothing stores, restaurants, beauty salons, fashion parties and gatherings of local bloggers.

Shopping center

I constantly go to shopping malls such as Mega Silkway, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi Plaza and Keruen. After all, shopping malls are an integral part of my work.

Botanical Garden

I love walking with my family and jogging in the Botanical Garden. There is a large park here, where there are paths for running, cycling, all kinds of courts and even entertainment areas for children.

Karaoke





My husband and I are both singers and our acquaintance happened in a karaoke bar. Therefore, such places have become symbolic for us!

Zhuldyz Marlenkyzy, city — Astana, decorator, @decobrend





I have been living in Astana since I was born. This is my favorite city! Now I am a decorator, a creative person. But before that, she worked as a prosecutor for 14 years.

Central Park

The old park. There were many memorable moments here.

Promenade





It was on the embankment of the river that my childhood and youth passed!