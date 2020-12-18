Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/90b/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/90b66f6eb97bdb0a838048d7e7cacfa3.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
where-to-find-beautiful-festive-installations-in-almaty
Where to find beautiful festive installations in Almaty
54
/

Today at 11:00

Where to find beautiful festive installations in Almaty

Skin First, @skin_first

skin first.jpg


A beautiful festive installation with a neon sign appeared in front of the beauty cosmetics store Skin First.


Address: 54 Kurmangazy St.


Forum Almaty, @forum_almaty

forum.jpg

Source: @ulanmedeuu

Forum Almaty is one of the most popular places for photo shoots, and this year it is decorated as festively as possible.


Address: 617 Seifullin St.


French House, @french_house_kazakhstan

french house.jpg

Source: @sxodim

For several years, opposite the French House, it has been festively decorated with bright garlands.


Address: 187a Nazarbayev Ave.


Esentai Mall, @esentai.mall

esentai.jpg

Source: @ekaterina_benesh_photo

On the territory of the Esentai Mall there is always a beautiful installation and Christmas tree, this time they also added an interesting light inscription.


Address: 77/8 Al-Farabi Ave.


Dostyk Plaza, @dostykplaza

dostyk.jpg


This year, Dostyk Plaza is decorated in a truly magical way, which allows you to choose several places for a good shot.


Address: 111 Samal – 2 microdistrict

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#almaty #photo #placetogoalmaty
Read this article
The best SPA in Nur-Sultan
85
6 museums in Astana, that exhibit culture and history of the country
3390
Hotels for pets in Almaty and Nur-Sultan
591