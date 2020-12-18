where-to-find-beautiful-festive-installations-in-almaty

Skin First, @skin_first









A beautiful festive installation with a neon sign appeared in front of the beauty cosmetics store Skin First.





Address: 54 Kurmangazy St.

Forum Almaty, @forum_almaty





Source: @ulanmedeuu

Forum Almaty is one of the most popular places for photo shoots, and this year it is decorated as festively as possible.





Address: 617 Seifullin St.

French House, @french_house_kazakhstan





Source: @sxodim

For several years, opposite the French House, it has been festively decorated with bright garlands.





Address: 187a Nazarbayev Ave.

Esentai Mall, @esentai.mall





Source: @ekaterina_benesh_photo

On the territory of the Esentai Mall there is always a beautiful installation and Christmas tree, this time they also added an interesting light inscription.





Address: 77/8 Al-Farabi Ave.

Dostyk Plaza, @dostykplaza









This year, Dostyk Plaza is decorated in a truly magical way, which allows you to choose several places for a good shot.





Address: 111 Samal – 2 microdistrict