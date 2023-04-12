Where to eat in Astana: 30 restaurants of Georgian, Korean, Turkish and other cuisines of the world

We made a selection of establishments in the city where you can taste dishes from various cuisines of the world and get acquainted with the culture of other countries.
Kazakh cuisine
Qazaq Gourmet, @qazaq.gourmet
Guests are given the opportunity to make a journey through the traditions of Kazakh cuisine, to witness the revival of ancient recipes of nomads.
Tary Coffe, @tary.coffee
A new modern institution in ethnic style. Here you can learn the history of each national dish and taste natural dairy products.
Mexican cuisine
El Burrito, @el_burritoo_
This establishment serves Mexican cuisine: burritos, tacos, bowls, quesadillas, nachos and others.
Nopal, @nopal.kz
Authentic Mexican cuisine. Mexican chefs prepare the most delicious burritos.
German cuisine
Muller, @mullerastana
An institution with German and European cuisine. It offers free Wi-Fi, parking and live music.
Brazilian cuisine
Rio, @rio_astana
A hot corner of Brazil in Astana. Chef Roberto Santos will cook for you. Traditional Brazilian dishes are served here.
Indian and Pan-Asian cuisine
Koktem, @cafekoktem
Plenty of seating, atmospheric music, a great selection of food. There is also a flyer and the opportunity to order fast food.
The India Gate, @theindiagate.kz
This restaurant serves Indian cuisine. One of the most colorful places in the capital.
Uzbek cuisine
Kok-saray, @koksaray_astana
“Proper Uzbek cuisine”, this is how the institution positions itself. Pilaf, manti and lagman - for each position you will find what is closer to your taste.
"Our Uzbek", @nashauzbechka
An institution of Uzbek cuisine, which works around the clock. Oriental connoisseurs will find here both traditional dishes and unusual delicacies.
Uchquduq, @uchquduq_restaurant
A chain of oriental restaurants with a cozy modern flair. Uchquduq has the perfect atmosphere for family gatherings and warm gatherings. For holding celebrations and holidays in a narrow circle, the restaurants have VIP rooms.
Korean cuisine
Peek-a-boo, @peekaboo_eat
Dishes of South Korean cuisine. In the bar menu you will find a huge selection of unusual lemonades and a variety of Korean juices and drinks.
Kakao Dak, @kakaodak_kz
The establishment is suitable for a delicious meal with colleagues and meetings with friends.
Korean Street Food, @ksf.astana
South Korean fast food chain. Minimum expectations and maximum taste preferences.
Korean House, @korean_house_kz
The concept of the institution is a piece of South Korea, an opportunity to get acquainted with this amazing cuisine in all its diversity.
"Mi Gen", @migen_astana
The restaurant is a fusion of Korean cuisine and European comfort.
Koreana BBQ, @koreanabbqastana
Here you can hold banquets, celebrate a family holiday and much more. There are barbecue tables where you can cook certain dishes from the menu.
Turkish cuisine
Honey Turkish Cafe, @honey_turkishcafe
Large selection of delicious Turkish cuisine - from breakfast to dinner and snacks. The bright taste of food and the interior will not leave anyone indifferent.
Mado, @madokazakhstan
The peculiarity of the institution is the traditional ice cream made from goat's milk. Here you can taste the most delicious desserts of Turkish cuisine.
Degirmen, @degirmen.astana
A piece of Turkey in Astana. You can come here for dinner with family or friends.
French cuisine
Paul, @paul_kazakhstan
Cafe-bakery with different types of French croissants. It is a chain of restaurants-cafes-bakeries located in 47 countries.
Azerbaijani cuisine
Mirvari, @mirvari_ast
A colorful restaurant with predominantly Azerbaijani cuisine. Here you can enjoy delicious tea from a samovar, shish kebabs according to a traditional Azerbaijani recipe and other meat dishes.
Georgian cuisine
"Gruzin Kuzin", @gruzin_kz
The atmosphere of Georgian hospitality and high culture is conveyed through the interior of the restaurant. Large portions of dishes will please any guest.
Gemrieli, @cafe_gemrieli_
A cozy hall near the embankment will welcome, warm and feed all guests. Affordable prices for delicious food.
"Darejani", @daredzhani
Spices for dishes are delivered directly from Georgia. Hot khachapuri, khinkali on marble dough and favorite wine is a place for gourmets and lovers of Georgian cuisine.
Osoba, @osoba.ge
Chefs from Georgia, soulful songs and huge portions. That's what makes it worth coming to this place.
Italian Cuisine
La Mia Pizza, @la_mia_piazza
A place that will take you to Italy. Photogenic interior and a large selection of Italian dishes.
Del Papa, @del_papa
In 2019, the company completely updated the interior style of its restaurants. Today, Del Papa embodies the idea of a modern Italian restaurant.
Japanese food
Momo, @cafemomo.astana
It serves dishes from a chef from Japan.
Serbian cuisine
"Serbian Roshtil", @roshtil_astana
A corner of Serbia in the old center of the capital. The only traditional Serbian cuisine, cold beer from our own brewery, a calm interior and a huge number of dishes for every taste will make your stay unforgettable.