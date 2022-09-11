Where to buy a car in Uzbekistan: car dealerships and online platforms

Everything you need to know about car dealerships and resources that will make buying a car in Uzbekistan easier.





Car Dealerships

Local





To buy a new Chevrolet or Ravon car, you can contact these addresses.

Nurafshon AvtoCenter

The multi-brand showroom offers cars, heavy commercial vehicles and spare parts, as well as car service, pre-sales, periodic maintenance and warranty repairs.

Address: Tashkent, Sergeli district, st. Obihayot, 39

Avtotexxizmat

Engaged in dealer activities for the sale of cars manufactured by GM Uzbekistan JSC, spare parts for cars, and other products. You can also find auto repair and maintenance services here.

Address: Tashkent, Krug ROHAT, 1

Asacar auto center

The official dealer of the domestic manufacturer of passenger cars — UzAuto Motors Uzbekistan.

Address: Tashkent, Yakkasaray district, st. Shota Rustaveli, 152A

Driver's Village

Dealer center is an authorized company for the sale and maintenance of cars manufactured by UzAuto Motors under Chevrolet brand.

Address: Tashkent city, Zangiata district, Uzgarish KFY, Kichik Khalka Yuli

Sergeli-Autotexservis

Sale of cars produced by JSC GM Uzbekistan — Chevrolet Matiz, Damas, Nexia, Lacetti, Epica, Captiva, Malibu, Spark and Cobalt.

Address: Tashkent, Sergeli district, Obikhayot st., 39

Uchtepa Avto Savdo

In the car dealership, when purchasing any car for cash or on credit, you will receive gifts from the company.

Address: Tashkent, Uchtepa district, st. Guliston, 8B

Tashkent AutoMarkaz

The official dealer of the domestic manufacturer of passenger cars UzAuto Motors Uzbekistan.

Address: Tashkent, Chilanzar, st. Bunyodkor, 27

PSM-Avtosavdo

In addition to selling cars, the showroom offers a wide range of repair, warranty and maintenance services.

Address: Tashkent, st. Beruniy, 41

Car dealerships such as Yunusobod-Avtosavdo, Humo Avtosavdo, Toshkent Motors Avto Savdo, Bahor Nur and others are still selling locally produced cars. Full list with addresses and contacts by link.

In these branches you can find out the prices for cars: Chevrolet Spark, Chevrolet Nexia 3 Narxi, Chevrolet Cobalt, Chevrolet Lacetti / Gentra, Chevrolet Malibu 2 Facelift 2019, Chevrolet Tahoe Narxi 2022.

International





There are many other branches of international brands in Tashkent, for example:

Audi Center Tashkent at the address: st. Salar Buyi, 47 or Hyundai Yunusobod at the address: Yunusabad district, st. A. Temur, 77 A.

You can also find: Toyota Tashkent, ISUZU Grand Motors, LADA Uzbekistan, Lion Motors and others.

More information about the range, prices and opportunities provided by the salons can be found on specialized platforms for car lovers.

Online platforms

Here you can find ads from individuals and companies, a block of information for buyers and sellers of cars, motorcycles and special equipment, spare parts, accessories, as well as for searching for automotive services. The site and mobile applications work with the same database and identical functionality.

An online classifieds platform that brings people together to buy, sell or exchange goods and services.

«Transport» is one of the main categories. Here you can not only buy, but also sell your car.

autostrada.uz

Automotive news, articles and useful tips for car enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as well as owners of Chevrolet cars.

News, articles and analytical materials on the most relevant topics of the automotive life in Uzbekistan are published here. On the portal you will find interesting information about Uzbek-made Chevrolet and Ravon cars, changes in legislation and just useful tips.

Avtobor.uz

A meeting place for car sellers and buyers in Uzbekistan. Here you can find exactly the car you were looking for, or successfully sell your own.