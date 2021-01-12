where-to-buy-a-book-in-almaty

Book city, @bookcitykz





Here you will find more than 80,000 titles of books. The assortment of the store focuses on developing children's literature, as well as a wide selection of exclusive publications.

Address: 281 Rozybakieva St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 727 344 03 44

Meloman, @melomankaz





The motto of the Meloman chain of stores is "It's interesting with us!" It's really cool here: a large selection of books, gifts, various manuals and magazines. The city has a convenience store on Gogol Street. this is a very cozy place where you will find everything you need.

Address: 58 Gogol St., 90 Satpaiev St. ADK mall, 483 Seifullin St. MEGA Park mall, 247 Rozybakiev St. MEGA Alma-Ata mall, 111 Samal-2 microdistrict Dostyk Plaza mall, 77/8 Al Farabi Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 727 338 37 00, 7890

Polygon International





If you want to buy books in English, then you are here. The store offers novelties of foreign fiction and scientific literature. Among other things, it sells world magazines and educational materials for English language learners.

Address: 181 Zheltoksan St., 36 Kurmangazy St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 727 272 45 86

Mama, pochitai, @mamapochitaikz





“Mama, pochitai” is a new format children's bookstore. In the shop everything is done in a playful format to lure the child into reading. Here parents will find any educational books for children.

Address: 170 Ualikhanov St. Colibri mall

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 599 14 15

Bouquiniste, @bouquiniste_almaty





This place surprises with an abundance of various literature, from modern to rare and cult editions. Lovers of vinyl records will also find this place a lot of interesting specimens.

Address: 49 Tole Bi St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 19:00

Contacts: 8 705 126 68 50

Erudite, @bookcenter.kz





In the book center "Erudite" you will find books and teaching aids for different age audiences, weekly news, a wide range of books of various genres, Russian and Kazakh publishing houses.

Address: 137 Zharokov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 701 918 83 88

Ummastore, @ummastore.kz





This bookstore presents mainly self-development books, business literature and psychology. also here you can find children's books in English.

Address: 1/10 Astana microdistrict

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 720 19 97