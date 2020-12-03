Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Where is the hot and spicy glintwine served in Astana
01.12.2020

PROVINO Wine Bar & Store, @provinoastana

This place has been preparing one of the best mulled wine in the city for a long time according to a proven recipe. Here you will even be offered a mulled wine box for making a warm drink at home.

Address: 30 Kenesary St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 778 425 22 21

Pinta Bar&Grill, @pinta_astana

This is the famous place that offers a different tipe of hot drinks.

Address: 9/1 Akmeshit St.; 18 Kuishi Dina St.; 8 Auezov St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 776 136 81 39

Cafe Koktem, @cafekoktem

There are several types of mulled wine in this cozy cafe on the left bank, everyone can choose to their liking.

Address: 12/1 Kunaev St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 111 4966

Coffee Boom, @coffeeboom2010

Everyone's favorite coffee house adds a warming and spicy drink to its menu every cold season.

Address: 28, Mangilik El ave; 22, Turan ave; 28, Zhenis ave; 10/1, Koshkarbayev ave; 62, Kabanbay batyr ave; 13, Dostyk st; 35, Beibitshilik st; 9, Sarayshyk st; 9, Dostyk st; 5b, Kabanbay batyr ave.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 707 313 02 02

Perchini, @perchini_ast

The interesting place that offers tasty pizza and hot glintwine.

Address: 20 Turan Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 700 777 57 75

Take Eat Easy, @takeeateasy_tse

This is a beautiful and cozy place in the capital. Here you can taste unusual glintwine on white wine with peach and cranberries.

Address: 3 Baitursynov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 333 98 88

