Subscribe

what-will-change-in-almaty-soon-new-polycenters-and-the-first-lrt-line
What will change in Almaty soon: new polycenters and the first LRT line
12
Main page
/
Infrastructure

Today at 19:45

What will change in Almaty soon: new polycenters and the first LRT line

We will tell you about the changes that await the southern capital of Kazakhstan in the near future


The reconstruction of the Dolphin sports complex will be completed by mid-2024

WhatsApp_Image_2022-08-11_at_13.25.14.jpeg

Photo source: kazpravda.kz

After the reconstruction, Olympic-standard swimming pools will appear, which will be equipped with special equipment for children with special needs. The area of ​​the sports complex will be 23 000 square meters.


Almaty will be divided into 5 polycenters

alexander-serzhantov-ECRotWQ6T-M-unsplash (2).jpg

5 polycenters will appear in Almaty instead of one — North», «West», «South-West», «Eastern Gate» and «Historical Center».


Vending machines to receive bottles are planned to be installed in Almaty stores

musor-2-scaled.jpg

Photo source: livingasia.online

There are plans to install vending machines for receiving beverage packaging in the city's chain stores, as well as containers for collecting glass bottles and cans by the end of 2025.


The first LRT line will be launched by 2027 in Almaty

1576746223mzguw_1000x768.jpg

Photo source: toppress.kz

Until 2025, the existing BRT line will be extended to the Vostochnye Vorota polycenter and a new BRT line will be launched along Raiymbek Ave. Kalkaman metro station will open in 2025. By 2027, the first line of high-speed LRT will be launched along the street. Tole bi.


Almaty streets to be equipped with cameras and lighting until 2030

michal-jakubowski-oQD9uq4Rd4I-unsplash.jpg

7000 CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure security. Until 2024, emergency audio and video call systems «SOS Panic Button» will be installed in crowded places.


Shymbulak, Butakovka and CSKA will be expanded and reconstructed in Almaty

esten-erbol-fS_Z4Xe9i3k-unsplash.jpg

In 2024, they plan to reconstruct and expand the bases of mountain resorts. Also in 2024, the construction of a new terminal of the international airport will be completed, an exhibition Congress center and a multifunctional Concert Hall will open.


Almaty confectionery factory «Rakhat» will be transferred

photo.jpg

Photo source: rakhat.kz

«Rakhat» will be transferred to the industrial zone of the city. As part of the project, it is planned to allocate 20 hectares of land.


The third railway station will be built in Almaty

michal-parzuchowski-dmH3NWhYTHQ-unsplash.jpg

Station-3 will be located in the Boraldai settlement.


Face recognition system to be introduced in Almaty

ilyas-dautov-ljw3mBWuwTA-unsplash.jpg

From 2026, video analytics and face recognition will be integrated into all video surveillance systems.

#almaty #kazakhstan #buildings #new #city
