What will change in Almaty soon: new polycenters and the first LRT line





The reconstruction of the Dolphin sports complex will be completed by mid-2024





After the reconstruction, Olympic-standard swimming pools will appear, which will be equipped with special equipment for children with special needs. The area of ​​the sports complex will be 23 000 square meters.





Almaty will be divided into 5 polycenters





5 polycenters will appear in Almaty instead of one — North», «West», «South-West», «Eastern Gate» and «Historical Center».





Vending machines to receive bottles are planned to be installed in Almaty stores





There are plans to install vending machines for receiving beverage packaging in the city's chain stores, as well as containers for collecting glass bottles and cans by the end of 2025.





The first LRT line will be launched by 2027 in Almaty





Until 2025, the existing BRT line will be extended to the Vostochnye Vorota polycenter and a new BRT line will be launched along Raiymbek Ave. Kalkaman metro station will open in 2025. By 2027, the first line of high-speed LRT will be launched along the street. Tole bi.





Almaty streets to be equipped with cameras and lighting until 2030





7000 CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure security. Until 2024, emergency audio and video call systems «SOS Panic Button» will be installed in crowded places.





Shymbulak, Butakovka and CSKA will be expanded and reconstructed in Almaty





In 2024, they plan to reconstruct and expand the bases of mountain resorts. Also in 2024, the construction of a new terminal of the international airport will be completed, an exhibition Congress center and a multifunctional Concert Hall will open.





Almaty confectionery factory «Rakhat» will be transferred





«Rakhat» will be transferred to the industrial zone of the city. As part of the project, it is planned to allocate 20 hectares of land.





The third railway station will be built in Almaty





Station-3 will be located in the Boraldai settlement.





Face recognition system to be introduced in Almaty





From 2026, video analytics and face recognition will be integrated into all video surveillance systems.