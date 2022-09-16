Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
What to see in Uzgen — a small town with a big history
14.09.2022

What to see in Uzgen — a small town with a big history

Uzgen is one of the oldest cities in Central Asia with more than 2000 years of history. We will tell you what to see here.​


Where to stay

IMG_4270.JPG

Hostels: Sunny Hostel, Konok Hostel

Hotels: Orient Hotel, Ocean Hotel

Guest houses: Bayana Guest House, Altai.

What to watch

Uzgen is known for its unique historical and cultural monuments: mosques, madrasahs, mausoleums, remains of fortresses, ancient mazars, burials.

Interestingly, the architectural complex of Uzgen is depicted on the national currency of Kyrgyzstan in denominations of 50 soms.

Uzgen minaret

It was built of burnt bricks of various sizes, which are laid in openwork masonry in several ornamental belts. The ornament of the Uzgen minaret is more bizarre than the Buran one.

IMG_4269.JPG

Mausoleums of the Karakhanid rulers

The northern mausoleum was built in 1152, the southern one - in 1187. The older Middle Square Mausoleum, built in the 10th-11th centuries, once had a dome.

Mineral spring Kara-Shoro

The water of this deposit contains the highest concentration of such microelements as iron, zinc, and barium. Of all the deposits of carbonic mineral waters in Kyrgyzstan, this source is located in the most beautiful area: mountainous, wooded, along the banks of a clean and calm river.

Recreation area, as well as the tourist center Salam Alik

Salam-Alik is a tourist zone in which citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreign guests have a rest every year. Residents and tourists spend their summer holidays on the slopes of the mountains and enjoy the healing water from a natural source.

What to try

Pilaf


The unique Uzgen rice Devzira is grown here, which is famous not only for its amazing taste, but also for its special nutritional properties.

This is the most expensive and elite rice, the most suitable for cooking festive Uzbek pilaf. It is brought to the markets of all Central Asia.

Things to do

IMG_4268.JPG

Take a walk around the city — here you can find the Alley of Heroes of the Soviet Union and the Manas monument.

Monument Manas

The monument is installed on the Central square of the district. The idea is that Manas Ata should stand, showing the way for future generations. The epic describes human values, becoming a model for raising children.


Cover photo source: triptokyrgyzstan.com

#travelling #tourism #wheretogo #kyrgyzstan #uzgen
