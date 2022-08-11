What to do in the summer in Astana and Borovoe: 16 summer activities for every taste

A checklist for those who think that half of the summer is already behind us, and they need to catch up.





Astana

Sup board Nur-Sultan, @supboard_astana

They offer joint sup-walks, yoga and tours along the rivers and lakes of Central Kazakhstan.

Wake park Astana, @wake_park_astana

The first metropolitan wake park, which operates on weekdays and weekends. You can rent a wetsuit and ride on inflatable buns.

Motor ship, @esil.astanaa

It is difficult to imagine summer Astana without a motor ship. Just what you need on a warm evening to admire the city. Located on the waterfront of Central Park.

Equestrian sport, @tulpar.club

Equestrian sport is available to Astana residents today. There are coaching sessions. A subscription for 10 lessons costs 60 000 tenge.

Fencing, @diestra_fencing

Fencing is an interesting and exotic hobby. In this school, fencing is taught from scratch. Suitable for children and adults. A month of classes costs from 25 000 tenge.

Tennis, @ktf_nursultan_tennis

Here you can take private tennis lessons with an experienced master. Court rentals are also available.

Shooting club, @alauicepalace

A shooting club has been operating on the territory of the ice palace for many years. Here you will be taught accuracy and self-control. If you wish, you can just study, as well as join the community.

Golf club, @golf_club_astana





You can learn golf right in Astana. Luxurious hobby for the sophisticated. The club employs professional trainers who will train anyone.

Central city beach

Located in Central Park, next to the waterfront. There is a sandy beach, there are sun loungers, playgrounds. Admission for adults 500 tenge, children 200 tenge.

Borovoe

Burabay Marine Club, @yacht_borovoe

Rent of supboard and catamarans, rent of sailing yachts in Borovoye and Shchuchinsk. There is a photo shoot service on the yacht.

Entertainment at Rixos Borovoe Hotel, @rixosborovoe

The La Volna Beach Club is on site. From the entertainment offer scuba diving, snorkeling and windsurfing, water parks, catamaran rides and diving.

Hot air balloon ride, @gorizont_burabai_avia

In the glade of Abylai Khan, you can rise in a balloon to a height of 50 meters, have a photo session, admire nature and even make a marriage proposal.

Aquapark Inju, @aquapark.inju

The water park has three swimming pools: sports, children's and a jacuzzi, three slides, as well as a Finnish sauna, a hammam and a Russian bath.

Entertainment at Wyndham Garden Burabay, @wyndhamgardenburabay

The @forest_nightclub club, a karaoke bar, where you can have a good time, has opened on the territory of the hotel. There are SPA, indoor and outdoor pools.

Ferris wheel, @koleso_obozreniya_burabay

A popular attraction in Borovoe, 42 meters high. Located behind the Natural History Museum.

In Borovoye you can rent a supboard, there is paddle surfing, as well as joint skiing and excursions.

More interesting places and events in @gorod24_astana account.