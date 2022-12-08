what-to-do-in-almaty-and-almaty-region-in-winter

Almaty is a city of a thousand colors. Here everyone will find something interesting for themselves. Read more in the material.







Where to stay in Almaty

Hotels with mountain views: Be Fine, Tuner Eco Hotel, Country Village Resort, SAMUI Hotel Resort & SPA, S.N.E.G Hotel and Restaurant, Namaste Shalle 2000 m

Guest houses on Kolsay: Tau Kolai, Koloy Lake City, Kolsay Grand Hotel, Townhouse, Kolsay Nomads

Guest houses and hostels: Business Hostel L.E.S, Interhouse Almaty, Hostel Viator, Hostel 211A, Hostel Del Luna

What to see

The Green Bazaar is one of the oldest markets in the city, located in the Medeu district. The shopping area was built back in 1875 by order of the merchant Rafikov. Here citizens can find fresh fruits and vegetables, meat products, various spices and much more.

House on Baribayeva 36, @dom36kz

House on Baribayeva 36 is a creative art space and a platform for communication and spending free time, development, activity and work. Here creative people can find what they like, develop and realize their creative potential, find or create a community of like-minded people, fill up and share knowledge, experience and live communication.

Furmanova, 124

Furmanova, 124 — the address where there are local bars where citizens like to spend weekends. There are establishments of different formats. For example, in the LATE NIGHT SHOW BAR you can play beer-pong, table tennis and other games, and in the Domashny bar you can turn on your music and watch TV like at home.

The Main Botanical Garden is an open-air center of science and culture. There is a unique collection of flora of Kazakhstan, Europe, Crimea and the Caucasus, North America and East Asia. The area of the botanical garden is 103.6 hectares, where the greenhouse, laboratories, arboretum, ponds and other buildings are located.

Terrencourt

The word "terrencourt" consists of the French terrain — terrain and the German kur — treatment, which means "treatment by terrain". The upper part of the trail is located next to the AV restaurant at 310 Kerey-Zhanibek Khandar, and the lower part is behind the Arman cinema at 104 Dostyk Avenue. The length is 4.5 kilometers.

Koktobe, @koktobe.park

Kok-Tobe is a mountain located at an altitude of 1130 meters above sea level. You can climb here along the serpentine of the highway and in the funicular by cable car. It offers an incredible panoramic view of the city. On the territory there is a petting zoo, many institutions, attractions.

Kolsai Lakes

The Kolsai Lakes are a system of three lakes in the northern Tien Shan. From the Kazakh language, "Kolsai" can be translated as "lake in the gorge". The water in the lakes constantly changes color, depending on how the rays of the sun fall: from pale blue to rich emerald.

Kaindy Lake

Kaindy Lake is located 11 kilometers from the village of Saty in Almaty region at an altitude of 1667 meters above sea level. The lake was formed only about 100 years ago as a result of an earthquake.

Black Canyon

Black Canyon got its name from the color of the walls — they are black. The Charyn River flows at the bottom of the canyon, surrounded by green vegetation. The color of the water depends on the weather, time of day and year and can be blue, emerald.

What to try

Almaty restaurants serve dishes from different countries. Here you can find European, Korean, Indian, Kazakh, Oriental cuisines.

Beshbarmak





This is a Kazakh national dish. At the Sandyq establishment, when submitting an order, the waiter tells in detail about the history and features of Kazakh cuisine.

White chocolate cheesecake based on tare





White chocolate cheesecake based on tare is dedicated to Manshuk Mametova. It is prepared in the form of a tree, which symbolizes the wisdom and strength that the first Kazakh woman who received the title of Hero of the Soviet Union was endowed with.

Almaty apples





Almaty is the city where the progenitor of all the apples of the earth "Sivers Apple Tree" grows. Here you can find fruits of different varieties.

Rakhat Chocolate





In Almaty there is one of the largest confectionery factories "Rakhat", whose products are loved by Kazakhstanis. The locals have a tradition to treat foreigners with a chocolate bar "Kazakhstan" and introduce them to the national culture.

Lagman





Almaty is popular for oriental cuisine. Here you can find many establishments where lagman is represented by more than 8 types.

Hogo





Hogo is a Chinese dish that is cooked in boiling broth at a common table. Meat, various sauces, seafood, mushrooms are added to the broth.

What to do

Excursions

Almaty is a big city where you can find entertainment for any age and any preferences. Locals like to spend weekends in nature: they go to the mountains, walk in the park, enjoy natural attractions. In the city you can find many travel companies that organize trips to the most beautiful places of the city.

In popular tourist visitor centers, there are locations where you can hire a personal guide, get detailed information about the area. Currently, the Ayusai Visit Center, the Gorelnik Visit Center, the Altynemel Visit Center, and the Media Visit Center are functioning.

Shopping

There are many different shopping centers in Almaty, where you can find everything, you need. Luxury brands Prada, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior and others are represented in the Esentai Shopping Center. From local brands are popular: NILE, HOU, anima, Nomad's Child, MUSE, NYMPH, MIMI ILNITSKAYA, Chops.

Ski resorts

Almaty is located in a mountainous area, where resorts are located.

Shymbulak

The most popular and oldest ski resort in Kazakhstan is Shymkent. There are three downhill tracks certified by the International Ski Federation FIS.

"Ak-Bulak"

Fans of freeride and backcountry will like the Ak-Bulak ski resort, where there are three main slopes: Talgar-1 with a length of 2.5 km, Talgar-2 with a slope of 55 degrees and a 250-meter training slope designed for beginners.

OI-QARAGAI

The slopes of the OI-QARAGAI resort are great for practicing techniques and tricks. There are 20 trails of varying difficulty, from the "beginner" level to the "experienced rider". There is also a separate slide for tubing.

Pioneer

The mountain resort is located on the territory of the picturesque Ile-Alatau National Park. Here you can ride from a height of 1970 meters above sea level. The main route of the resort is located almost in the middle of the forest, which creates a special magical atmosphere of skiing.

Thermal springs

In Chunja, not far from Almaty, there are thermal springs that are enriched with minerals useful for the body. In any weather, the water is hot, so Almaty residents go to rest here in winter.

Eco Park "Hot springs"





This is one of the most popular places to relax. There are comfortable rooms from which you can go directly to the pool with thermal water. On the territory of the complex there are gazebos and establishments where you can order dishes for every taste.

Four Seasons





The Four Seasons has four pools with thermal water, cozy cottages, gazebos, cafes and comfortable rooms. Guests can use the private terrace.

Theaters

Bold experiments and golden classics, famous directors and actors, performances that won the hearts of the audience — the atmosphere of the theaters of the southern capital. Their names are known all over the country.

Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater named after M. Auezov

The theater has been pleasing the audience with its performances for almost 100 years. Today, as in the past, theater and cinema stars, leading artists of the southern capital play on this stage. The repertoire is diverse and includes up to fifty performances, among which modern drama and world classics are presented.

M. Lermontov National Academic Russian Drama Theater

This is one of the oldest theaters in the city. Its history began back in 1933. Today, the theater platform offers the audience a unique repertoire consisting of the most spectacular classical and modern plays.

"Zhas Sakhna"

The theater was created by Bayten Valikhanov Omarov, Honored and People's Artist. On the stage of the theater, directors from different countries embody creative ideas, educating a new generation of actors and performers. The repertoire here is as diverse as possible: Chingiz Aitmatov is adjacent to Somerset Maugham, children's performances with adults, classics with modern drama.

Artishok Theater

The Artishok Theater is the first independent theater company in Kazakhstan. The theater specializes in modern drama. He produces several premieres a year, attracting foreign directors to cooperate

Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai

The theater building is one of the most famous sights of Almaty. In winter, you can watch productions of "The Nutcracker" and "Swan Lake" here.

Galleries

Aspan Gallery

Aspan Gallery regularly hosts exhibitions of contemporary art. Here you can see the works of both local and foreign artists.

The State Museum of Arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after Abylkhan Kasteev

The museum presents a lot of works, expositions and exhibitions are regularly held. National music is played in separate halls.

Esentai Gallery

Esentai Gallery hosts solo exhibitions of popular artists in various techniques: collage, painting, drawing, video art, assemblage, textiles, contemporary art.